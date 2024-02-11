The Hollywood Academy opens a new category for the Oscars





It is the director who is responsible for choosing the casting of a film and the decision is in some way due to adapting the price to the demands of the public. The coveted golden statuette will be awarded for the first time to a historically forgotten figure at the Oscars, but with an indispensable contribution from the first moment a film begins to take shape. Academy CEO Bill Kramer based his analysis on the role played by a team that chooses the casting of actors. Casting directors represent an essential part of cinema and, as the Academy evolves, we are proud to add them among the recognized disciplines, and we celebrate this proposal, he explained. Meanwhile, Academy President Janet Yang congratulated members of the branch she belongs to on behalf of the company: casting directors. It is a triumph, an important step to insert this category, because it is a specialty of great commitment and great demands throughout the process of shooting and producing a film, she added since the Academy. The new classification will come into force in 2025 to award the prize during the 2026 edition. The institution will therefore take into account the films of 2025 to see which will have the most precise casting decisions. The new Oscar for Best Cast will be the first award introduced by the Academy in over 20 years and, to put things in context, the last integrated nomination was for Best Animated Film, effective in 2001, against successes from this format such as The Lion King”. Yet with the Academy's decision, another sector of the industry has been left aside, that of the so-called “stunt performers”, a risky job due to the possibility that these specialists suffer serious injuries or die in due to the nature of their work, but many are already hoping that the entity will soon take this into account. ef/oda/dpm

