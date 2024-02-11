Northwest Lacrosse beats Syracuse at home

As Ryan Fieldhouse's gray tarp lifted from its glass wall, showcasing Saturday's glistening midday sun over Lake Michigan, two storied programs prepared for their second straight season-opening showdown.

“It’s a great rivalry. We’re really excited to have the opportunity to play a different opponent,” said senior defender Kendall Halpern. said. “We showed up… It’s great for us to see them again first.”

Although the trip back to Cary, North Carolina's Final Four, proved arduous for even the most pristine perennial powers. No. 1 Northwestern and No. 5 Syracuse both looked to start their campaigns with a primary mark in the win column.

Behind graduate student forward Erin Coykendall With eight points, the Wildcats (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) won in a wire-to-wire victory against the Orange (0-1, 0-0 Big Ten). Seven NU players found ground Saturday in a balanced offensive clinic.

“(There was) just really good movement from our offense in general, a lot of good passes and people making those sacrifice cuts to really draw the defense in,” Coykendall said. “Whether it was me scoring the goal or getting the assist, I was just the one at the end of the game, but all the credit goes to our offense.”

After junior defender Sammy White took control of the opening draw, the Cats appeared to pick up where they left off in last May's national championship, overpowering Syracuse's pressure zone with eight conversions in the first quarter.

Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller's team fired 15 shots in the first half, with 11 attempts on goal. Graduate student goalkeeper Molly Laliberty and her defensive unit gave up just two goals in the first 15 minutes, while the former Tufts star made four saves in the frame.

Sophomore forward Madison Taylor took just 22 seconds to score NU's first goal, cutting through the Orange defense en route to a clinical conversion. The visitors appeared to have no answers for Coykendall, who completed his hat trick with just eight seconds left in the first period.

“She shared the ball well, saw things and how they were going,” Amonte Hiller said of Coykendall. “She was able to take advantage of those open looks and make it easier for us to achieve goals.”

While the 'Cats held Syracuse in check during the first quarter, the Orange quickly shook off their offensive cobwebs to get back into contention. Syracuse forward Olivia Adamson and midfielders Natalie Smith and Emma Tyrrell combined for second-quarter scores to give signs of once-dormant firepower.

However, NU responded to each Orange advance with a firm counterattack. Coykendall led a timely offensive plan, scoring a goal and an assist in the period. Junior midfielder Samantha Smith and graduate student forward Izzy Scane also added scores to settle an 11-6 halftime margin.

Natalie Smith and Syracuse midfielder Maddy Baxter started the second half off on the right foot, scoring three scores midway through the third quarter. Although graduate student midfielder Lindsey Frank After scoring their second of three goals midway through the run, the Orange appeared to be in control.

“We’re embracing the challenge – it’s really good for us,” Halpern said. “(We would) rather that than come out and win by 10.”

Then, Taylor took an inch of space and made Syracuse pay with just under six minutes left in the frame. Two minutes later, White recovered a second-chance shot that Orange goalie Delaney Sweitzer could only push back toward the All-American, and she buried the goal.

With Adamson and Taylor scoring last-minute goals in the final minute of the third quarter, the 'Cats led 15-10 with just 15 minutes of action remaining.

While NU's winning trio of Samantha Smith and freshman midfielder Madison Smith and junior midfielder Serafina DeMunno had fortified a significant draw control advantage, Syracuse flipped the script in the final quarter, allowing a close fight until the final horn.

Amonte Hiller said she was impressed with her team's overall performance in the circle, but felt wary at times.

“As time went on, we lost a few in a row — and that’s how they were able to capitalize,” Amonte Hiller said.

After Adamson opened the scoring in the final period with two conversions, Orange forward Emma Ward eventually regained her goalscoring form despite constant defensive attention.

A player Amonte Hiller called “phenomenal” earlier in the week, Ward drove his way in front of the cage to score two goals in less than a minute to bring Syracuse within a goal.

“She’s really dangerous.” The pressure we put on her was stifling at times, and at other times she was able to break through,” Amonte Hiller said. “Anytime you play against big strikers, they're going to break through… We just have to learn to minimize those breakthroughs as much as possible.”

Right on cue, Frank and Scane came up with powerful responses, and Samantha Smith added a final NU goal to solidify the 18-15 win.

For Coykendall, the lessons the team learned went beyond Saturday's score.

“It’s more important that we face a quality opponent and have data that we can learn from,” Coykendall said. “We have a lot to learn, especially offensively. There are many areas for growth and opportunities for improvement here.

