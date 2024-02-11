Who sang the national anthem before the 2024 Super Bowl?

(NEXSTAR) The wait is almost over: Super Bowl LVIII should start Sunday evening. But before we can see the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off, the NFL will provide some pregame entertainment.

This includes three songs and a highlight reel if you're watching the main Super Bowl coverage, or a special SpongeBob performance if you're watching on Nickelodeon.

Here's what you need to know.

Who performs the national anthem before the Super Bowl?

Country music star Reba McEntire performs “The Star Spangled Banner.” The three-time Grammy winner has more than 30 studio albums, including hits like “Fancy.” A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, McEntire was nominated for a Golden Globe for her starring role in the television series Reba. She released her latest album Not so chic and new book last year, is a coach on “The Voice” and is would have is set to star in an untitled sitcom pilot on NBC.

This isn't her first performance of the national anthem: Reba sang “The Star Spangled Banner” at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo. told CBS Mornings last month. Reba also performed the anthem during a World Series game in 1997 and a Dallas Cowboys game in 1999.

Chris, the country singer Stapleton performed the national anthem last year in Super Bowl LVII.

Actor Daniel Durant will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language. He will follow his colleague from the Oscar-winning film CODA Troy Kotsurwho took on this role last year.

Who is doing the Super Bowl flyover?

While Reba and Durant perform the national anthem inside Allegiant Stadium, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform the flyover. The squadron is based near Nellis Air Force Base.

Game spectators won't exactly be able to see the flyover, thanks to Allegiant Stadium's translucent roof, but it will likely appear on television.

On February 18the Thunderbirds are heading to Florida for a flyover Daytona 500.

FILE – Reba McEntire performs during CMA Fest 2023 on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Spotify House in Nashville, Tennessee. McEntire will take the stage at the Super Bowl next month to sing the national anthem while Post Malone performs America the Beautiful. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

FILE – Daniel Durant arrives at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. Durant will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language at the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)

Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at Daytona International Speedway before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

FILE – Post Malone performs a medley at the 57th annual CMA Awards, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Post Malone will perform America the Beautiful at the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, file)

Andra Day arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Shaheem Sanchez attends the National Association of the Deaf Breakthrough Awards at Audrey Irmas Pavilion on October 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Who sings “America the Beautiful”?

Singer-songwriter-rapper Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful.” The 10-time Grammy nominee has scored several hits, including Congratulations with Quavo, Rockstar with 21 Savage, and Sunflower with Swae Lee from the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He released his fifth studio album Austin last year.

Dancer-model Anjel Piero will sign America the Beautiful. Piero appeared in an episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” last year, according to IMDb.

12-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter and producer Babyface performed “America the Beautiful.”

Who sings “Lift Every Voice and Sing?” »

Lift every voice and sing often referred to like The Black National Anthem, will be performed by singer-songwriter Andra Day and signed by actor-dancer Shaheem Sanchez.

Day played Billie Holiday in the 2021 biopic, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” She went on to win a Golden Globe for her role, as well as a Grammy Award for the film's soundtrack. She is well known for her hit “Rise Up”.

Why is SpongeBob performing before the Super Bowl?

“Spongebob SquarePants” viewers will no doubt remember what might be the series' most iconic episodes, “Band Geeks,” which aired in September 2001. Spongebob and other residents of Bikini Bottom form a group scheduled to perform at the Bubble Bowl. They finally stun the crowd with a performance of “Sweet Victory” by David Eisley and Bob Kulick.

Like Nexstar's WTRF reportsan online petition requested that the song be featured during Super Bowl LIII in 2019 to honor SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg, who died in November 2018. The song itself was not performed, but a clip from the episode was used as an introduction to Travis. Scotts Sicko fashion.

CBS Sports, which is hosting this year's Super Bowl, announced earlier this month that “Sweet Victory” would air before Nickelodeon's Super Bowl broadcast (live from Bikini Bottom) at 6:30 p.m. ET. The clip will however be slightly different from the original, depending on reports.

Super Bowl LVIII begins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.