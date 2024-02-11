Review: Bob Marley: One Love Doesn't Move | Culture & Leisure

Bob Marley was born in 1945, the son of an 18-year-old mother and a much older white man who was nothing like her son. As a child raised in poverty, he often slept on the cold ground. Five years after moving to Kingstons Trench Town, he recorded his first record, aged 17. Just 20 years later, he was dead.
By this time, Marley had become the face not only of reggae, Rastafarianism and Jamaica, but also of revolution, resistance and peace. He left behind a body of work that has only become more monumental with time. Song of redemption. No woman no cry. War. Trench city rock. Get up, stand up. Liven up. One Love People, get ready. The Beatles might claim they were greater than Jesus, but no one believed, as some did Marley, that they were actually the Second Coming.
So yeah, that’s a lot for a movie – any movie. Bob Marley: One Love, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is a noble but uninspired attempt to capture some of the essence of Marley. Its lived-in textures and attention to Marley's political consciousness, alone, are enough to make One Love something more substantial than many recent, glossier music biopics.
But Marley's power and complexity are still out of reach for One Love, which takes a typical biographical setting and unfolds around the preparation for an important concert with flashbacks mixed in. When images of the real Marley inevitably play over the credits. , it's a painful comparison to the ruminative but inert film that preceded it.
The first thing you notice about the performance of Ben Kingsley-Adir, the talented British actor from One Night in Miami and Barbie, is that he has the voice. His Marley has the singer's growl and rhythm with the resonant Jamaican accent. But what's missing from the performance, an absence so evident when the real Marley appears, is Marley's physical dynamism and charismatic velocity.
The dynamism of Marley, who spent afternoons playing soccer and had at least 11 children in his short life, would undoubtedly be a tall order for most films. One Love, set in the aftermath of a 1976 shooting that injured Marley, follows a more contemplative Marley in self-imposed exile in London touring Europe, recording the 1977 album Exodus and ultimately being diagnosed with cancer.
Marley was, in many ways, a more private person than is often remembered, so the rendering here is surely an authentic side of a man full of contradictions. One Love, which lists four screenwriters and was made with the Marley estate (Ziggy and Cedella Marley are producers), seems to have struggled to find a single portrayal, and the film's patchwork pace sometimes shows signs of that struggle .
But just as he showed in King Richard, Green is gifted at finding intimacy in the lives of larger-than-life characters. At the beginning of One Love, Marley and his band gather in a smoke-filled living room to perform I Shot the Sheriff, and his moments like these work much better than those in the public eye.
The performance that closes the film is the One Love Peace Concert, held in Jamaica in 1978 with the aim of healing the divided and violent country. Marley, during Jammin, brought rival party leaders Edward Seaga and Michael Manley on stage.
The unrest in Jamaica weighs heavily on Marley throughout the film; images of fields in flames return several times, a reflection of his memories. Although largely set in Europe, the film's real throughline is Marley consumed by the plight of his countrymen and others in similar situations across the world. When white leaders objected to Africa tours because of lack of infrastructure, he responded, “Then we build them.” The way all of this seeps into Marley and is filtered into the music is, ultimately, what One Love is.
The music and the message are the same thing, Marley explains.
One Love is sensitive to the community aspect of Marley's life. He rarely appears alone in the film, but few other individuals emerge vividly. The events of the film take place years after the Wailing Wailers broke up, so Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer are seen little. The most notable supporting roles go to Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley, his wife, and James Norton, as Island Records founder Chris Blackwell.
Although One Love drifts into increasingly conventional biographical scenes, its spirit remains true enough to Marley, at least, that you overlook some of its flaws. But what's harder to forgive are the lackluster musical performances peppered throughout. Ben-Adir doesn't sing the songs himself but relies on Marley's recordings, which is very good. Yet when Marley and company take the stage, Green sticks to a largely lackluster cover. Just when One Love should, like Marley, be striving for transcendence, it feels like he's going through the motions. Come on, you want to plead and stir things up.
Bob Marley: One Love, a Paramount Pictures release is rated PG13 by the Motion Picture Association for some marijuana use and smoking, some violence, and brief strong language. Duration: 107 minutes. Two stars out of four.