Seth Rollins advises The Rock to return to Hollywood





The Rock made headlines when Cody Rhodes temporarily offered him his spot at WrestleMania 40, but that changed after the WrestleMania press conference. Seth Rollins also got heated during the conference and clearly doesn't have the best opinion of The Rock. He even advised The Rock to return to Hollywood. By speaking to Sports IllustratedSeth Rollins expressed his respect for The Rock, acknowledging his impact, but said WWE thrives without Dwayne Johnson. Rollins emphasized that he was the heavyweight champion of the world and that WrestleMania was his time and his show. While welcoming The Rock, he advised The Rock to go back to Hollywood, make his movies and make money, while reminding him who owns WWE now. I grew up watching The Rock, I think he's fantastic, but WWE is on a roll right now and we've been doing it for a few years without Dwayne Johnson. So, I love that he's here and he's bringing his Hollywood flair, it's really nice. So if he wants to ride the coattails, he can ride the coattails. He can show up and do his thing, I just want him to know that this is my place now, I'm the heavyweight champion of the world, this is my time, my WrestleMania, my show. So please, come do your thing, raise your eyebrows, say your little words, run back and do your thing, make your movies, make your money. Just know who owns this house. WWE's press event in Las Vegas to kick off WrestleMania 40 was full of drama. The event also featured Seth Rollins blasting The Rock and made it clear that he didn't care at all that The Great One was one of TKO's board members. Seth Rollins also made it clear that he was disgusted with The Rock and Roman Reigns after the conference. With The Rock set to return to WWE television on next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, we'll have to wait and see what The Great One has to say. What do you think of this story regarding Seth Rollins? Do you think The Rock should return to Hollywood? Let us know in the comments section below! Transcription by Ringside News

February 11, 2024 3:01 p.m.

