Entertainment
Go Behind the Scenes of Hollywood at KYGMC
The work of Bob Willoughby, the first exterior photographer invited to Hollywood film sets, is now on display at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center until March 16.
Exhibition curator Marla Toncray offered some remarks regarding Willoughby's status in photography and Hollywood. She stressed the importance of Willoughby's permissions to be on film sets in Hollywood.
“It was huge for him to get that clearance from all the studios. Universal, Warner, Paramount, all of them, to come to the set,” she said.
According to a representative for the Mid-America Arts Alliance, Willoughby's permission goes hand in hand with the exhibition's title “Backstage Hollywood: The Photographs of Bob Willoughby.”
The exhibit gives viewers the chance to “venture behind the scenes of the Golden Age of Hollywood,” the representative said.
Toncray said the traveling exhibit is owned by the Bob Willoughby Archives and is toured by Exhibits USA of the Mid-America Arts Alliance. She noted that permissions to use the artwork were granted by Willoughby's wife and daughter.
“We're very excited to have it (the traveling exhibition) because it's more breathtaking. It’s really nice,” Toncray said. “I’m excited because it’s like a very metropolitan exhibition and in a big city.”
According to Toncray, Willoughby was an innovator in the world of photography. She noted that he introduced several ideas to the profession, including using them behind the scenes of classic films.
Toncray described Willoughby's tactics for capturing candid moments on each film set. She explained that he installed radio-controlled cameras around each set to make sure he never missed a moment between the actors and certain staff members.
“He was also a real innovator in photography and how to capture these very candid moments of these stars while they were actively working or taking a photo, they were on set,” Toncray remarked.
She noted that after receiving permission to photograph on the sets, Willoughby took photos of several famous actors and actresses from the 1950s, '60s and '70s. She called the names “huge.”
In the traveling exhibit, there are 92 photographs from 17 different films, Toncray said. Some of the films that can be seen include “My Fair Lady”, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” », “The Great Race” and “A Star Is Born”.
According to Toncray, anyone interested in Hollywood will recognize the names photographed. Some visible names include Audrey Hepburn, Alfred Hitchcock, Judy Garland, Dustin Hoffman and Natalie Wood.
Many other famous actors and actresses are photographed in the exhibit, Toncray noted.
She then discussed some photographs Willoughby took that showed her ability to capture moments on set. Toncray noted that they could be seen in the exhibit at KYGMC.
In one photo, Willoughby captured an interaction between Jean Seberg and a crew member. Seberg can be seen trying a cigarette for the first time and making a face that suggests she didn't like the taste.
Toncray highlighted Willoughby's ability to capture the “shenanigans” that were going on on set when filming wasn't in progress.
“They're also those kinds of candid moments that give you a glimpse into the shenanigans that may have been going on behind the scenes while they weren't filming,” she said. Toncray then described another photo Willoughby took on set.
She described a photo of Marilyn Monroe sitting alone on a set, unaware that she was being photographed. In the photo, Monroe can be seen looking into the distance.
Toncray noted the feelings you might have when seeing the photo.
“When you look at this photo, it’s very poignant. She looks very sad, she looks alone,” Toncray remarked. “It's not just a photo of a Hollywood star, it captures the emotion of the moment he was in.”
She discussed other ways Willoughby showed off his talents while behind the scenes in Hollywood.
Toncray described a photo of Richard Burton taken on the set of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” where Willoughby captured a moment where a reflection of Elizabeth Taylor could be seen in Burton's glasses.
She noted that she was unable to tell what the reflection was at first. Upon closer inspection, Toncray was able to determine that the reflection was not simply glare or light. She could see Taylor's definition in the photo.
“That’s how intelligent this photographer was, this Bob Willoughby,” Toncray said. “It’s just phenomenal work.”
In addition to photos taken on set, there are 10 information panels around the room about Willoughby and his career. Toncray said there were also books on display along with other works taken by Willoughby.
According to Toncray, she expects the community of Maysville and surrounding areas to be interested in the exhibit given the context and artistic interests of the area.
“This exhibit should appeal to anyone who has a passion for theater, cinema, Hollywood glamour, you know,” Toncray said. “His photography is simply phenomenal.”
Toncray noted that Willoughby's work has been exhibited in museums around the world. She called him a “prolific” photographer and continues to describe his unique abilities as an artist.
She shared some closing remarks regarding her hopes for community interest in the exhibit.
“It's a phenomenal exhibit here in Maysville and I really hope everyone in our seven counties and beyond takes the time to come see it because these are truly just masterpieces, it's not are just beautiful photographic works,” says Toncray.
Backstage Hollywood: Bob Willoughby's photographs are on display at KYGMC in the Jean Weis Calvert Gallery until March 16. KYGMC is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults and $2 for students.
