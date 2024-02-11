A Thousand and One Directors on Diversity Gains in Hollywood – The Hollywood Reporter

From the first moments of AV Rockwell's first feature film, One thousand and one, the audience is in the company of Teyana Taylor's gripping portrait of Inez, a Harlem woman from 1994. She has just been released from Rikers and is on a mission to save her son, Terry, from the foster care system. As Terry grows up, the viewer follows their messy, loving relationship in a changing city. After winning the 2023 Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, A thousand and moreWe've continued to heap praise on Taylor and Rockwell, who now find themselves nominated for their feature film debut at the DGA Awards. She recently spoke to THR on the creation of its indelible central character and its portrait of New York.

What is the origin of Inès?

It was really about creating a character that I wanted to see, especially in the way she represented moms of color. To me, she was the fantasy of someone who is so fearless and in control of her own destiny, or very determined to be, anyway – especially when we think about the films telling our stories, like the White Savior tale, someone else coming to accompany us. save the day. It was really important to me, from the beginning, to make sure that she was this woman who was such a force of nature and such a tribute to all the women I've known in real life who were very committed to being a champion for the people around them. I wanted her to be flawed because I think the best characters are. I'm really invested in stories about redemption. It's important to make sure that we are not suggesting, as storytellers, that you have to be a perfect human being to be worthy of love and affection.

Was Teyana always your first choice for Inez?

I was looking for a performer who felt honest, not only in how she could portray the different layers of this woman, but also in how she represented New York. I didn't want it to be performative because not everyone can describe an experience like that that isn't their own, especially that of this everyday urban woman wandering around New York City. I didn't want anything to be wrong. We looked at a lot of names of some of the most exciting women working in Hollywood right now, but also, I was on social media looking for new faces – there was a rapper, who I won't name, who I looked. It wasn't until I saw Teyana's tape that it became clear she was the right combination. She had enough experience to provide what I was looking for in a performer, but she also knows this woman in real life. She had just the right level of empathy and real connection.

The depiction of the Giuliani era at the beginning of the film is very evocative. But could you also tell us how the dawn of the Bloomberg era also resonates with you at this point?

During the Giuliani era, especially at the beginning of the film, I wanted to emphasize the dynamism of New York City on several levels. You feel it in the colors, you feel it in the textures and the voices, how much of a character the city was. Even though the city was coming out of a very difficult period in its history, it was considered less desirable but at the same time more welcoming. But obviously, when Giuliani came in and he cleaned it up and made all these changes, the city that he was trying to shape in a way that became more welcoming, I think, ironically, seemed even less so. At the turn of the century, and as Bloomberg takes charge, it's less inviting, it's less colorful. It’s more glass, more steel, and less accessible to people of diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.

There's been a lot of noise since the Oscar nominations were released about Greta Gerwig's snub for Best Director. Looking at your category at the DGA Awards, Cord Jefferson is the only male nominee, and overall it seems much more diverse than what the Academy offered. How do you feel about the fact that you're in a category made up of mostly female directors, with a number of female directors of color, and yet you still feel like there's a barrier when it comes to the most big price discounts?

Progress is happening, and this is a sign of it. But it's slow and it's complicated. Sometimes it feels like we're taking two steps forward and then five steps back. And sometimes it's at the same time, which is ironic because even in the context of my film, if you think about it, that's really how my film ends. Inez managed to break the cycle, at the same time they lost again to repeated cycles. Yet once again, their family was on the verge of being broken apart — in this case, because of gentrification, which poses another new obstacle for communities of color. But at the same time, she still succeeded. She knows full well that [Terry is] I'm going to have a better life than her and Lucky [her boyfriend turned husband, played by Will Catlett] were never granted. I think, even right now, in the way you recognize the life that I have as a filmmaker in this industry, it's the same thing. I see a lot of nuance and a lot of red tape that can explain why our stories still aren't as recognized or our work still isn't as recognized. But at the same time, there is change. I'm happy with the progress that's happening, but I'm not set in stone because I know we have to continue to put pressure on people.

