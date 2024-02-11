Reba McEntire salutes “cutie pie” Travis Kelce | Entertainment





Reba McEntire thinks Travis Kelce is a “cutie pie.” The 68-year-old star – who is set to sing the US national anthem ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday (11/24) – revealed she is a big fan of Travis and Taylor Swift's high-profile romance. She told PEOPLE: “I'm thrilled with their relationship. Travis is a cutie.” Reba is also looking forward to meeting some players from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Looking forward to the game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Reba said: “I hope I get to meet Patrick Mahomes and I would love to meet Brock Purdy. Brock was the one we didn't even expect to play in professional football. “He was the last to be chosen in the [2022 NFL] draft, and now here he is at the Super Bowl. He’s a humble, humble young man, and I’m so excited for all of them.” Travis, 34, and Taylor began dating in 2023, and the chart-topping star – who performed in Tokyo, Japan – was tipped to rush last minute to Las Vegas to attend the match. However, Travis recently played down speculation that the blonde beauty would be attending the Super Bowl. Asked about his girlfriend at a pre-match press conference, Travis said: “She's focused on entertaining the crowd – is it in Singapore now? No, I think it will be in a few weeks She is in Japan, in Tokyo perhaps. “So she's just working on entertaining them, making sure she's ready for her performances and everything. But the Super Bowl, we're worried about whether she can make it.”

