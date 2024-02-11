Single Producers Freeze When Asked About Diversity Issues – The Hollywood Reporter

The single person Producers froze Saturday when asked at the Television Critics Association winter press tour why the franchise appears to be struggling to handle racial issues.

During a panel featuring showrunners from Jeopardy, Dancing with the Stars And Shark Aquarium, NPR's Eric Deggans interviewed Bachelor Producing trio Jason Ehrlich, Claire Freeland (both newcomers) and franchise veteran Bennett Graebner explain why former star Rachel Lindsay and Matt James have both criticized the way the Warners-produced franchise discusses race.

Freeland, who joined the Warner Bros.-produced film. Bachelor franchise in January 2023, attempted to respond by saying the purpose of the series is to “represent the country” before walking away from the question. Deggans, a respected veteran journalist and TCA member, then reiterated the issue more directly. At that point, all three producers remained silent for about 10 seconds, creating one of the most awkward moments of the press tour. Deggans ended the prolonged silence by saying, “I guess we have our answer. »

“It’s impossible for me to comment on the seasons until I join them here,” Freeland said. The Hollywood Reporter following the sign. “I can only speak about the seasons I have had within the American franchise as well as our plans for the future. And it's about improving in some areas that maybe weren't necessarily as strong before in the franchise's past.

Freeland singled out The golden bachelor, which was aimed at seniors, and Charity Lawson's season The Bachelorette as examples of positive representation within the franchise. “I think you’re seeing a lot more representation. And that’s really the goal for the future,” she said. “I can only talk about what I've done here over the past year. I hope this shows what our plan is for the franchise and what we will do as we move forward.

Reporters at the panel were abuzz after the panel over the producers' inability to properly answer a question that has plagued the franchise for at least a decade, if not more. Some took to social media to share their surprise.

“Notably, two of the three producers on stage representing the Bachelor the franchise is new and has no involvement in the seasons referenced by @Deggans. But the third? Who literally sat there in silence, without even a “no comment”? It was astonishing. » wrote cultural critic Myles McNutt.

The panel was part of Disney's second day at TCA and took place just hours after Disney Television Group Chairman Craig Erwich officially announced The Golden Bachelorettefollowing the resounding success of The Golden Bachelor. The executive stressed earlier today that The Golden Bachelor revived the franchise and attracted a large number of new viewers who had not previously engaged with the dating series.

Soon after, again Danger Showrunner Michael Davies answered a question about the ethnicity of its hosts and contestants across its multiple iterations. “[Jeopardy] has the duty to represent everyone. The talent beyond the host, the candidates, the questions. It must represent everything that is great about this country, including diversity,” he said, defending his choice to bring on Ken Jennings as the sole host of the syndicated show. “No, I don't think a straight white man is the only person who can accommodate Danger. As we expand franchises, we will fail if this is the only person who can host.

Speaking of Danger, Davies also explained the “fractional ownership” that existed between Jennings and Mayim Bialik, who recently announced she had been fired from the syndicated game show. “Over the last two and a half seasons, what we heard from our television networks and other interested parties was that they wanted more consistency. A singular host,” he said. “Mayim is a superb host on Danger and I hope to continue working with her in prime time. But Ken won the job as director of the syndicated show. Make a program where the greatest of all time Danger being a host is like playing an NBA game and Michael Jordan is the referee.