Entertainment
Single Producers Freeze When Asked About Diversity Issues – The Hollywood Reporter
The single person Producers froze Saturday when asked at the Television Critics Association winter press tour why the franchise appears to be struggling to handle racial issues.
During a panel featuring showrunners from Jeopardy, Dancing with the Stars And Shark Aquarium, NPR's Eric Deggans interviewed Bachelor Producing trio Jason Ehrlich, Claire Freeland (both newcomers) and franchise veteran Bennett Graebner explain why former star Rachel Lindsay and Matt James have both criticized the way the Warners-produced franchise discusses race.
Freeland, who joined the Warner Bros.-produced film. Bachelor franchise in January 2023, attempted to respond by saying the purpose of the series is to “represent the country” before walking away from the question. Deggans, a respected veteran journalist and TCA member, then reiterated the issue more directly. At that point, all three producers remained silent for about 10 seconds, creating one of the most awkward moments of the press tour. Deggans ended the prolonged silence by saying, “I guess we have our answer. »
“It’s impossible for me to comment on the seasons until I join them here,” Freeland said. The Hollywood Reporter following the sign. “I can only speak about the seasons I have had within the American franchise as well as our plans for the future. And it's about improving in some areas that maybe weren't necessarily as strong before in the franchise's past.
Freeland singled out The golden bachelor, which was aimed at seniors, and Charity Lawson's season The Bachelorette as examples of positive representation within the franchise. “I think you’re seeing a lot more representation. And that’s really the goal for the future,” she said. “I can only talk about what I've done here over the past year. I hope this shows what our plan is for the franchise and what we will do as we move forward.
Reporters at the panel were abuzz after the panel over the producers' inability to properly answer a question that has plagued the franchise for at least a decade, if not more. Some took to social media to share their surprise.
“Notably, two of the three producers on stage representing the Bachelor the franchise is new and has no involvement in the seasons referenced by @Deggans. But the third? Who literally sat there in silence, without even a “no comment”? It was astonishing. » wrote cultural critic Myles McNutt.
The panel was part of Disney's second day at TCA and took place just hours after Disney Television Group Chairman Craig Erwich officially announced The Golden Bachelorettefollowing the resounding success of The Golden Bachelor. The executive stressed earlier today that The Golden Bachelor revived the franchise and attracted a large number of new viewers who had not previously engaged with the dating series.
Soon after, again Danger Showrunner Michael Davies answered a question about the ethnicity of its hosts and contestants across its multiple iterations. “[Jeopardy] has the duty to represent everyone. The talent beyond the host, the candidates, the questions. It must represent everything that is great about this country, including diversity,” he said, defending his choice to bring on Ken Jennings as the sole host of the syndicated show. “No, I don't think a straight white man is the only person who can accommodate Danger. As we expand franchises, we will fail if this is the only person who can host.
Speaking of Danger, Davies also explained the “fractional ownership” that existed between Jennings and Mayim Bialik, who recently announced she had been fired from the syndicated game show. “Over the last two and a half seasons, what we heard from our television networks and other interested parties was that they wanted more consistency. A singular host,” he said. “Mayim is a superb host on Danger and I hope to continue working with her in prime time. But Ken won the job as director of the syndicated show. Make a program where the greatest of all time Danger being a host is like playing an NBA game and Michael Jordan is the referee.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/bachelor-producers-freeze-asked-franchise-diversity-woes-1235821736/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SI Model Supports Donald Trump in Major Red Carpet Event Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII
- Discover US Navy SEAL operations aboard hidden submarine shelters
- Single Producers Freeze When Asked About Diversity Issues – The Hollywood Reporter
- The Nagaland 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games begin on Monday; event live
- MT rolls to 7-0 sweep of Tulsa
- Russia launches 45 drones in mass Ukraine airstrikes as Kiev continues reshuffle of war cabinet
- Murder arrest after man fatally shot outside gym | uk news
- Reba McEntire salutes “cutie pie” Travis Kelce | Entertainment
- How to close apps on Google TV
- The latest Middle East: Netanyahu doubles down on Rafah offensive in the face of growing international criticism | World News
- Imran Khan-backed independents lead final poll tally
- Allies fear the United States is becoming less reliable, with growing concern about a possible Trump comeback.