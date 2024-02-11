Entertainment
Concord Monitor – Right on time: Penacook to add pool hall to growing entertainment scene
Once, the clank of weights and buzz of treadmills filled the 6,500-square-foot facility adjacent to the Thirty Pines plaza across Burough Road.
Soon, however, a new sound, the crackle of crashing pool balls, will join Penacook's newly expanded entertainment landscape when an Epsom couple unveils Capital City Billiards this winter.
Kathy Miller, an Epsom native whose business partner, Jeff Burnham, is also her life partner, said she hopes to open her second local business and third overall sometime in February. They opened Strokers Pool Hall in Pelham five years ago and also own Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Loudon Road, which opened three years later.
Both establishments are doing well, Miller said, leading to this recent expansion of their modest business empire.
We wanted to find a place (by the pool) in Concord, Miller said, standing in the cavernous empty space. We were definitely getting a lot of feedback. Jeff is very involved in the pool community and he knows a lot of pool players in Concord, and they often come to Pelham to play. Knowing they were out of place, we kind of decided it wouldn't be a bad idea to have one closer to us and them.
Capital City Billiards occupies the location vacated last summer by All Out Fitness, which, after five years, moved across Burough Road last June and set up shop in the Thirty Pines plaza.
Capital City Billiards will feature 14 New Brunswick tables, each nine feet long, as well as dart boards, a small kitchen and a full bar.
It's the third establishment in the last two years aimed at improving Penacook's nightlife. All three are located within a few hundred meters of each other.
Alexandras Bistro opened two years ago, replacing Donatellos Pizza, a long-standing local landmark in the village. The restaurant offers high-end cuisine and stays open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Then, in the same complex, Kirk McNeil, after a dispute with his landlord, moved his popular Area 23 pub and music venue to Concord, formerly located off Route 3, to the right corner of the Smokestack Center, on Thirty Pines Square, sandwiched between a laundromat and the Post Office.
The Forum Pub will be a third the size of Area 23, but will still feature live music, on a smaller scale, as well as karaoke, quiz nights and, McNeil hopes, a crowd of regulars.
Bands from across New England will be invited to play on the weekend, with no cover charge, a formula that has worked well at Area 23.
The Forum Pub will change the excitement and rhythm of the neighborhood, attracting more people, more cars and more competition.
We hope to be able to add some scene north of Concord-Penacook, McNeil said recently. We also hope to be able to help work with local restaurants. We took great care to ensure we had a different menu.
And soon, a pool of 14 new high-end tables will be added to the mix. Miller's partner, Jeff Burnham, is an experienced pool player.
When asked if he was a good player, Miller said, “He says he is, laughing.”
On a more serious note, she paid tribute to Burnham for serving as a regional ambassador for snooker, trying to spread the word and inject the region with growing enthusiasm for the sport.
There will be a lot of pool leagues, and many tournaments will be planned in the future, Miller said. He really enjoys promoting the women's pool and trying to get teenagers to play and be part of the pool community. He's also trying to work with the Boys and Girls Club, so we have a lot of things planned.
