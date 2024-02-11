Golden Age of Hollywood theme draws crowds and money for Kidspace museum – Pasadena Star News





The Circle of Friends, the primary volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the Pasadenas Kidspace Children's Museum, held its annual fundraiser Feb. 3 at Oakmont Country Club in Glendale. The evening, entitled The Golden Age of Hollywood, raised a record $440,000. Funds will go directly to providing free access to Kidspace programs for children and families in need. About 285 guests attended the Tinseltown-style party, which included silent and live auctions and raffles. Attendees included Kidspace mainstays Gianna Mulkay, Annie Hewett and Lisa Clements. Kidspace Staff Members Vince Dominguez (Senior Director, Operations), Erik Bertellotti (Senior Director of Experience), Kathleen Hickey (Senior Director, Retail), Sara Jennings (Senior Director, Marketing)..Amanda Jimenez (Director , Guest Services),..Kristen Metzger (Director, Play and Learning),..LaQuan Hayes (Director, Floor Operations),..Lisa Clements (General Manager) gather for a photo while attending the Circle of Friends xe2x80x9cGolden Age of Hollywoodxe2x80x9d fundraising for Kidspace Childrenxe2x80x99s Museum February 3, 2024. (Photo by Andy Holzman, Contributing Photographer)

Joe and Adela Angiuly develop costumes for the xe2x80x9cGolden Age of Hollywoodxe2x80x9d Circle of Friends fundraiser for the Kidspace Childrenxe2x80x99s Museum on February 3, 2024. (Photo by Andy Holzman, Contributing Photographer)

Adam and Krystal Morgens attend the xe2x80x9cGolden Age of Hollywoodxe2x80x9d Circle of Friends fundraiser for Kidspace Childrenxe2x80x99s Museum on February 3, 2024. (Photo by Andy Holzman, Contributing Photographer)

A silent auction attracts guests at the xe2x80x9cGolden Age of Hollywoodxe2x80x9d Circle of Friends fundraiser for the Kidspace Childrenxe2x80x99s Museum on February 3, 2024. (Photo by Andy Holzman, Contributing Photographer)

Circle of Friends President Annie Hewett enjoys the xe2x80x9cGolden Age of Hollywoodxe2x80x9d fundraiser for the Kidspace Childrenxe2x80x99s Museum on February 3, 2024. (Photo by Andy Holzman, Contributing Photographer)

Guests dress up and pose for photos at the xe2x80x9cGolden Age of Hollywoodxe2x80x9d Circle of Friends fundraiser for the Kidspace Childrenxe2x80x99s Museum on February 3, 2024. (Photo by Andy Holzman, Contributing Photographer)

Kidspace Children's Museum Executive Director Lisa Clements enjoys the xe2x80x9cGolden Age of Hollywoodxe2x80x9d Circle of Friends fundraiser for the museum on February 3, 2024. (Photo by Andy Holzman, Contributing Photographer)

Alesha Dy, Devon Midland, Sabrina Doherty and Alexandra Gentile (left) attend the xe2x80x9cGolden Age of Hollywoodxe2x80x9d Circle of Friends fundraiser for the Kidspace Childrenxe2x80x99s Museum on February 3, 2024. (Photo by Andy Holzman, Contributing Photographer) We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our donors and members, without whom we could not have created a successful event, Hewett said. This achievement highlights our community's commitment to supporting Kidspace's mission to develop the potential of all children through child-centered experiences. Thank you to everyone who made this record-breaking evening possible. Created in 1991, the Circle of Friends has raised nearly $5 million for Kidspace’s operating budget. The museum welcomes nearly 380,000 guests each year to a beautiful 3.5-acre outdoor campus with more than 40 hands-on exhibits, a collection of live animals, and a variety of creative play spaces and water features. Kidspace offers a wide range of free and discounted programs, field trips and digital resources for schools to maximize access for children and educators. Meeting of alumni and friends The Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena Alumni Association hosted its Alumni & Friends Breakfast on January 27th. Around 60 guests attended this free annual event which provides an opportunity to return to the club, reconnect with old friends. and discover the latest improvements made to the club, founded in 1937. Joe Ford, Reginald Young, David Nyerges and Brian Lasky (left) gather for a photo during the alumni breakfast at the Pasadena Boys and Girls Club on January 27, 2024. (Photo by Andy Holzman, contributing photographer)

Alumni and friends of the Pasadena Boys and Girls Club gather for a photo during the alumni breakfast at the facility on Jan. 27, 2024. (Photo by Andy Holzman, Contributing Photographer)

Joe Ford enjoys a game of ping pong during the alumni breakfast at the Pasadena Boys and Girls Club on January 27, 2024. (Photo by Andy Holzman, Contributing Photographer)

David Nyerges attends the Alumni Breakfast at the Pasadena Boys and Girls Club on January 27, 2024. (Photo by Andy Holzman, Contributing Photographer) FUTURE FEB. 17: Pasadena Symphony presents Piano Concerto no. 1. Ambassador Auditorium, Pasadena, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. 626-793-7172. FEB. 24: Hillsides hosts its annual gala, Artist in Residence The Gallery. The Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Hillsides.ejoinme.org/ArtistinResidence2024Hillsides.org. FEB. 24: The Villa Esperanza Guild holds its 26th annual Thoroughbred Racing Day. The Hall of Chandeliers at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia. 626-449-2919, ext. 162. MARCH 2: The Opera League of Los Angeles hosts its 30th annual Peter Hemmings Dinner honoring African Americans for LA Opera and W. Allan Edmiston, MD, of Pasadena. The California Club in downtown Los Angeles. MARCH 3: LA Opera presents two one-act rarities, Highway 1, USA by William Grant Stills and The Dwarf by Alexander Zemlinsky. The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. laopera.org or 213-972-8001. March 5: The Childrens Burn Foundation hosts its 29th annual Giving New Hope Benefit in honor of Beverly Hills Fire Chief Gregory W. Barton. The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills. MARCH 12: 17th annual international celebration of women of courage. The Jonathan Club, downtown Los Angeles. [email protected]. MARCH 7; The Trojan Affiliates features Dr. Carolyn Kaloostian, geriatrician and associate professor of family medicine and geriatrics at the Keck School of Medicine of USC; USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, 1812 Verdugo Boulevard, Glendale; 6:30 p.m. Welcome of guests; to RSVP, contact Kandi Wopschall, [email protected], (818) 790-1970. MARCH 13: The Pasadena Playhouse presents One of the Good Ones. Performances continue until April 7. pasadenaplayhouse.org. MARCH 23: The Pasadena Symphony presents Beethoven's Violin Concerto. Ambassador Auditorium, Pasadena. 626-793-7172. APRIL 2: Center Theater Group presents the hit musical Funny Girl. Performances continue until April 28. The Ahmanson Theater at the Music Center. centertheatregroup.org. APRIL 20: The Pasadena Symphony presents Vivaldis Four Seasons, Ambassadors Auditorium, Pasadena.626-793-7172I APRIL 20: Pasadenas Mayfield Junior School hosts its annual benefit, Monaco Nights; MAY 19: Cancer Community San Gabriel Valley presents Dapper Derby Soiree, the 34th Angel Gala, honoring Karen and Tom Capehart, of the Oak Tree Racing Association and the Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center. Santa Anita Park, Arcadia. 626-796-1083 or cancersupportsgv,org. MAY 28: The Pasadena Playhouse presents Jellys Last Jam. Performances continue until June 23. pasadenaplayhouse.org. JUNE 5: Center Theater Group presents the musical A Strange Loop. Performances continue until June 30. The Ahmanson Theater. centertheatregroup.org. JULY 30: Center Theater Group presents the new comedy Clue. Performances continue until August 25. The Ahmanson Theater. centertheatregroup.org. Patt Diroll writes a biweekly society column for the Pasadena Star-News. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Diana Palmer contributed to this column.

