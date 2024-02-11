“I Love America”: Hollywood actress Roma Downey’s incredible path to the American dream





Actress Roma Downey's career has been defined by major projects that have had a profound cultural impact. From his starring role in Touched By an Angel to his co-creation of the series The Bible, Downey has always sought to focus on faith, family and positivity. Listen to them in the latest episode of Quick Start This quest continues with his new children's book, A message in the Moon, a deeply personal project based on his childhood. Whilerecently told CBN NewsSpeaking about the effort, Downey, who was born in Ireland and later immigrated to the United States, also spoke of her love of prayer and gratitude for America. They say, 'You can take the girl out of Ireland, but you can't take Ireland out of the girl,'” she said. And I think that's true, but I love America, and America has been so good to me. Downey continued: “I am incredibly grateful to this country. My children were all born in the United States and my husband and I are both American citizens. We live between Southern California and the great state of Utah. This is not the first time that the actress has spoken about her love for America. Downey and her husband, famed television producer Mark Burnett, spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast in 2016, sharing additional details about their path to America and the recognition of the American dream. Burnett told the audience how he moved to Los Angeles after leaving the British Army when he was just 22 years old. Living with a friend and unsure of his path, he ended up taking a job as a nanny in Beverly Hills. From there, he worked hard and eventually landed in Hollywood, creating shows like The Voice and Survivor, as well as Blaze Media.note. When he later joined MGM as an executive, his story came full circle. I was given an office on the top floor of MGM [with an] incredible view of the Hollywood sign [and] Beverly Hills and then I realized, Burnettsaid. I looked out the window and could see the house where I was a nanny. He continued: This can only happen in America! It's the American dream. As for Downey, sherecalledworking in New York and checking coats at a high-end restaurant. One day, TV legend Regis Philbin came over and gave her a $20 tip, a kind act that stunned her at the time. A few years later, she was starring in Touched By an Angel and ended up on the Philbins show, where the two discussed what happened at the restaurant not long before. Check the coats for a minute, Downey said at the time. Featured on TV the next day. Learn more about the actress' latest project A message in the Moon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/i-love-america-hollywood-actress-roma-downeys-incredible-path-american-dream The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos