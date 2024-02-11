Get to know his sons and stepchildren – Hollywood Life

Entertainment
Get to know his sons and stepchildren
Alicia Keys is set to be a special guest artist during BailiffThe highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 11, according to TMZ. Sources close to the production confirmed that the talented singer rehearsed alongside the Let it Burn crooner inside Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, but it's unclear exactly what he will sing. Either way, the performance is sure to be memorable considering Alicia's epic performance history.
Although she is considered one of the most incredible pianists and composers of her generation, Alicia is also known for being a loving mother. She and her husband, Swizz Beatz, who is a music producer, have brought their family together and seem to enjoy raising their offspring every day. In addition to her two biological sons, the Fallin' crooner is a happy stepmother to her stepchildren.
Learn more about Alicia's kids below.
Prince Nasir Dean
Prince Nasir Dean is Alicia's eldest stepson. He was greeted by Swizz and his ex Nicole Levy in October 2000. He followed in his father's footsteps by making music under the stage name Note Marcato and went viral in 2020, when he wore a full face of skeleton face paint while sitting in the audience at the Grammy Awards. In addition to music, Prince is pursuing an acting career, according to TMZand was chosen for the film Charge it to the game next to Snoop Doggthe son Julien Broadus And Dr.Drethe son Curtis Young. He also featured in his father's series, To drivewhich premiered in 2023.
Kassem Dean Jr.
Kassem Dean Jr., aka KJ, is Alicia's second eldest stepson and Swizz's second eldest son. He welcomed him with his ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere in December 2006 and Mashonda previously admitted that KJ praised her mother-in-law Alicia, sparking her interest in meeting her.
I wanted to get to know her because my son told me incredible things, Mashonda spoke to PEOPLE about her friendship with Alicia. Alicia also wrote the foreword for Mashonda's book, Blending: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family.
Kassem would be a great athlete. He was involved in his high school's athletics and won in the high jump at a freshman invitational as a freshman in April 2022. In a video shared by Swizz, which can be see above, Kassem admitted to running the fastest 300m. meter hurdles in the history of his school.
Nicole Doyen
Nicole Doyen is Alicia's only stepdaughter and Swizz's eldest daughter. Swizz welcomed her in May 2008 with his singer ex-girlfriend Jahna Sébastien. Nicole is known for joining Swizz at various public events, including sports matches, like the Brooklyn nets games and special events like the 2017 launch of its Bally x Swizz Beatz collection in London, England. She also sometimes joins him in the recording studio.
She appears close to her siblings, in videos posted on social media, and Swizz often greets her publicly on special days, such as her birthday. Happy ultra birthday to my twin, you are a true princess and I am so happy to be your father, what a true honor and blessing my F1 love Nikki, you know we are about to go crazy, Swizz wrote for the Nicole's 15th birthday in an article visible above. .
Egypt Daoud Doyen
Egypt Daoud Doyen is the son of Alicia and Swizz. They welcomed him in October 2010, the same year they got married. Egypt followed in his parents' footsteps and developed an interest in music. He wrote his first song, Super-Boy, in 2016, when he was just six years old. The same year, he received a producer credit on Kendrick Lamarthe album Untitled Uncontrolled.
Egypt then made his stage debut alongside Alicia at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards. They sang a duet on the 2019 song Raise a Man and in 2021, he recorded his first song with his mother. They teamed up for Alicias' song Somewhere Over the Rainbow. Sweet Dreams EP.
Despite Egypt's talents, which include the piano, he admitted that he didn't exactly want to have the same kind of career as his parents. Well, I like music, but I don't really want to be a musician. I want to be a basketball player, he said The Jennifer Hudson Show in April 2023. It's fun because I like to play stuff, so when I hear it and I'm like, Oh, I want to play something, then boom, it's on the piano.
Both parents praised Egypt on several occasions. He's the life of the party, he's the one who brings everyone together, Alicia said. PEOPLE in 2021. He looks out for everyone, he's that guy. And I like that about him.
Genesis Ali Dean
Genesis Ali Dean is Alicia and Swizz's youngest son. They welcomed him in December 2014 and in his 2020 memoir, Not myself anymore, Alicia admitted that her pregnancy with him was a surprise. Although he is still young, Genesis seems to love adventure and has joined his parents in all kinds of activities, including snowboarding. He also joined his mother on stage and is happy to be able to accompany her company on tour.
Alicia also revealed that Genesis is a big Taylor Swift fan. He met the singer several times and even received a handwritten message from her. In an August 2023 post, viewable above, Alicia shared photos and videos of memorable Genesis moments with the Shake it Off crooner, accompanied by a thoughtful caption.
Much love to @taylorswift for your big, beautiful spirit who makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores you, the legend said.
