Has Adrian Grenier retired? Entourage star reveals decision to leave Hollywood and gives rare insight into fatherhood
Adrien Grenier said goodbye to Hollywood and hello to a calmer lifestyle and fatherhood! and he has no regrets.
THE Surroundings alumnus, 47, is one of several who have left California in recent years for Texas, where he is raising his son with his wife Jordan Roemmele, whom he married in 2022.
He spoke about the decision during his latest television appearance promoting Blueland, an eco-friendly cleaning company, as opposed to a new film project and how fatherhood has changed his lifestyle.
Speaking to Today Show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on 4th hour with Hoda and Jenna FridayAdrian recalls, “I flew high for many years, two decades in Hollywood and growing up in New York,” before adding: “But I live a much more grounded life now.”
He shared: “I decided that I was going to live closer to nature and commit to my wife, start a family and have a child, which I am so passionate about.”
Adrian and his wife Jordan, 30, are very private about their relationship and family life; they eloped to Morocco in 2022 and welcomed their first child together, Seiko Aurelius, in the summer of 2023.
Giving a rare insight into his role as a father, he fondly noted that he doesn't know if his body “can hold the love” he has for the toddler, adding: “It's so big. I feel like I'm going to explode. I'm so in love with this kid and he's absolutely beautiful and I'm so proud of him already,” and cheekily joked, “And all he does is poop.”
Adrian also explained what inspired the decision to prioritize a more grounded lifestyle and family, revealing: “I grew up a lot, but I spent a lot of time in nature. Nature [is] connection. If you can't log in, you don't care. »
He emphasized: “There is so much to learn about how we work as human beings, because we emerge from nature, we come from nature. So if we listen to nature, nature will tell us. will tell you how to be more in harmony.”
After host Hoda mentioned the calming effects of simply planting your bare feet in nature, Adrian added: “My little boy was in the dirt this morning and my wife sent a photo, and it's not only that we learn so much, I mean, there's a there's a lot of mental health issues in our world and I think it's our disconnection from the earth but my son also learns a lot [about] the natural biome, the bacteria it infects, and information about its immunity are very important to its health.”
The doting father also shared the learning opportunity that fatherhood has become for him and his son, saying, “I live in the future, and I become infinite when I can teach him and show him and he can continue my genes into the future, whereas before, I lived a very limited life.
Adrian last worked in film and television in 2021, when he starred in the comedy-drama Far More, although he was then largely focused on executive producing various other projects.
