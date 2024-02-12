Entertainment
The 86-year-old 'Star Wars' actor officially addresses his sexuality
After years of speculation, a Star Wars The frontman came forward to shun LGBTQIA+ rumors, saying, “I prefer women.”
In his upcoming book, actor Billy Dee Williams opens up about his life and career, from his childhood in Harlem, New York, to his days on Broadway and Hollywood before landing the role of Lando Calrissian in George Lucas. Star Warsfranchise that he took up in the sequel Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker (2019).
Of course, Williams speaks candidly about her career as a Hollywood heartthrob and her high demand both on and off screen in her upcoming memoir, crediting her romantic roles in films like Lady sings the blues (1972) and Mahogany (1975) for his famous lover boy character, as revealed in a recent People article.
On the same subject: Billy Dee Williams reveals his new “Star Wars” mystery project
Unsurprisingly, Williams was desired by women as well as members of the LGBTQIA+ community, as the actor reveals in his book, mentioning a proposal from the late American actor and activist Marlon Brando while the two were in the library from Brando's house while the Hollywood titan threw a star-filled party.
The actor says he declined Brando's romantic offer, commenting: “I prefer women.” “I've been hit on my whole life,” Williams revealed humorously, adding, “Gay, straight, it doesn't matter, someone's always hitting on me.”
In 2019, Williams' sexuality and gender identity sparked speculation after the star revealed, “I consider myself equally feminine and masculine.” I am a very gentle person. I'm not afraid to show this side of myself”, in an interview with Squire. However, coming out as a gender-fluid person was not the actor's intention, as he later stated: “'What is gender-fluid?' is a completely new term.
The “softer side” of Billy Dee Williams can be seen in his portrayal of Lando Calrissian in the original. Star Warstrilogy, as his character has no trouble being charismatic and charming as well as being caring and loving with his close friends regardless of their gender, even risking his life for his dear friend Han Solo. Given this, it's no surprise that Lando was perceived to be part of the LGBTQIA+ community.
Additionally, Donald Glover's portrayal of beloved character Lando Calrissian inSolo: A Star Wars Story(2018) suggestedStar Wars fans that Lando identified as pansexual.
Glover commented in an interview with Weekly Entertainment that, in preparation for the role, legendary actor Billy Dee Williams told him to be “charming” when taking on the role of Lando. “It’s eclectic. He likes different things. He's someone who goes around and tries everything, and I haven't given it much thought. But I thought he was a lovely person, so I feel like he doesn't have hard and fast limits on everything,” he continued.
Solo Scribe Jonathan Kasdan later confirmed these assessments of Lando's sexuality, commenting that there is a fluidity to Doland and Billy Dee's portrayal of Lando and his sexuality. In an interview with HuffPost, Kasdan added: “I mean, I would have loved to have had a more explicitly LGBT character in this movie. I think it's definitely time for that, and I love the fluidity of the sexuality spectrum that Donald appeals to. […].”
In 2021, Disney doubled down on its support for the LGBTQIA+ community, which many saw as “woke propaganda” featuring Lando Calrissian on the cover of a newcomic book title saluting Lucasfilm's LGBTQIA+ characters Star Wars during the company's celebration of Pride Month.
Regardless of these debates, Williams comments that he “doesn't like guys” but assures that he supports and respects the LGBTQIA+ community. “I spent a lot of my life with homosexuals. James Baldwin, who was gay, was my dearest friend. The actor adds: “I had no qualms with that sort of thing. Whatever you are, that's who you are. I'm more interested in meeting interesting people.
Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian debuted inStar Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), starring Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Harrison Ford (Han Solo) and the late Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa). Williams returned to George Lucas' ever-expanding universe in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalkernow under the direction of The Walt Disney Company, joining John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren).
“What do we have here? : Portraits of a Life,” the memoir by Billy Dee Williams, will be available February 13, 2024 and is currently available for pre-order from several retailers.
What do you think about the years of speculation surrounding Billy Dee Williams' sexuality? Did they affect your perception of Lando Calrissian in theStar Warsuniverse? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!
