Bollywood Star Malaika Arora in Yellow Workout Outfit Kills It





Bollywood star Malaika Arora is dedicated to her health and fitness routine, which includes intense workout sessions with her personal trainer. Arora, 50, shared a video of herself wearing yellow shorts and a matching sports bra, doing a mat workout at home. “Always killing it, this one starts the week with some fun cardio and a dose of Casper energy,” trainer Jahnavi Patwardhan captioned the Instagram post. Here's how Arora is in the best shape of her life in her 50s. Arora believes that beauty comes from healthy habits. “I believe that beauty is a matter of inner health” she said Harper's Bazaar India. “If you are healthy and good from the inside, you can adopt any new change or trend and be successful. I believe that being beautiful on the inside is more important than being beautiful on the outside. This requires leading a healthy lifestyle, eating fresh fruits and juices, sleeping on time, drinking plenty of water, exercising regularly and maintaining an active lifestyle. We are aware of everything that but sometimes we just need a little extra push to follow it. Arora prefers clean beauty products and swears by regular Pilates sessions. “I start my day with lukewarm water and lemon every morning” she said Feminine. “I use organic, chemical-free makeup as much as possible and make sure to remove my makeup every night before bed. In fact, I cleanse twice while removing my makeup. I also oil my hair once a week. Sunscreen is important even in winter. Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize, that's my perpetual mantra! Stay active for at least 30 minutes a day, my favorite exercise is Pilates. Arora prepares most of her food at home and rarely eats out. “I practice intermittent fasting, so I don't eat anything in the morning because my last meal is between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.,” she told The Times of India. “So, I fast for about 16 to 18 hours. I start my day with lots of fluids, which are warm water, ghee or coconut oil, in the morning. The fluid can be whatever you want, plain water, jeera water or water. with lime. I do all this in the morning and break my fast with nuts and a mix of nuts that I have.”df44d9eab23ea271ddde7545ae2c09ec Arora is taking a break from screens for her mental health. “Practicing detachment from the noise on social media can be difficult but not impossible,” she said Harper's Bazaar India. “This requires setting clear boundaries, limiting screen time, and being mindful of emotional reactions. Being self-aware and focusing on real-life connections can help create a healthier relationship with others. social media. I also take breaks and prioritize mental well-being to find balance and reduce the impact of the online world on my emotions.” Arora's beauty mantra is based on self-love and inner beauty. “I have three fundamental rules when it comes to beauty. First, I advocate embracing uniqueness,” she said Harper's Bazaar India. “This means recognizing that beauty cannot be limited to a single standard, but rather comes from accepting and celebrating your specialness and unique attributes. Second, I emphasize the importance of prioritizing to self-care, both physical and mental. This plays a crucial role in elation, inner beauty and confidence. Finally, I encourage individuals to be kind, compassionate and understand that true beauty emanates from acts of self-care, both physical and mental. empathy, thus contributing to a more beautiful world for all.

