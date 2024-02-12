



The Super Bowl devastated the domestic box office this weekend as revenues fell to historic lows due to the weekend-long frenzy surrounding Sunday's showdown between the Chiefs of Kansas City and the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, and a continued winter slowdown in Hollywood studio headlines. Combined ticket sales reached about $40 million, the worst performance for Super Bowl weekend in more than three decades outside of 2021, when many theaters were still closed due to the COVID-19 crisis , according to Comscore. Revenue in 2021 was $7.7 million. The last time revenue declined was several times in the mid-to-late 1980s, according to Comscore. There's an upside: Hollywood studios aren't too obsessed with weekend revenue. Instead, many are gearing up to create spectacular – and expensive – new spots for their films. Return to the ticket office. This year, Matthew Vaughn's big budget, For Argy, ranked No. 1 during Super Bowl weekend with a modest $6.5 million, also one of the lowest earners in the frame after falling 63% since opening ago weekend. The film's domestic total is $28.1 million, according to Apple Original Films and its distribution partner Universal. Focus Features' horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein opened in second place with $3.8 million. Focus chose to launch the specialty photo nationally, rather than a platform version, in hopes of serving as counterprogramming for women not too caught up in the Super Bowl madness. A new twist this year, though: Taylor Swift is responsible for the increase in football viewership among girls and women (her boyfriend is Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, and she's expected at the game Sunday). “This year unfortunately marks a slow ebb for the football-centric weekend and with only one new wide release film in theaters and a lack of momentum in the market, the industry will now have to look towards the era of post-game to get back on track,” says Paul Dergarabedian, chief box office analyst at Comscore. Lisa Frankenstein, a twist on the classic horror tale that sees a young woman piecing together a corpse and bringing it to life, received a B Cinemascore. More than 70 percent of ticket buyers, many of them women, were under 35. Reservations The beekeeper, Wonka And Migration completes the top five. At the specialized box office, the multi-Oscar candidate of Searchlight Poor things crossed the $80 million mark globally, including $30.3 million domestically. Historically, there's money to be made at the box office despite the Super Bowl if a studio wants to risk getting tackled. Major Super Bowl openings over the years include Hannah Montana/Miley Cryus: the best of both worlds concert, which reached a record $31 million in 2008, not adjusted for inflation. Overall revenue reached $128 million this weekend, a record that still stands. Since 2006, 17 years, revenues have exceeded $100 million on only a few rare occasions. In 2022 and 2023, Super Bowl weekend was worth an estimated $54 million, led by Death on the Nile And Magic Mike's Last Dance (again, counter-programming). Elsewhere, Amazon MGM Studios The beekeeper ranked No. 3 with another $3.5 million for a domestic total of $54.7 million, followed by religious sensation Fathom The Chosen: season 4, episodes 1 to 3 with $3.2 million in its second weekend and a total of $6 million and Warner Bros. Wonka – the Christmas gift that keeps on giving – with $3.1 million for a domestic total of $205 million. Fathom door The chosen exclusively in theaters ahead of its digital debut, and will do the same with episodes 4-6 and 7-8 over the next four weeks (each segment will air for two weeks).

