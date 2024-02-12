Suits LA Spinoff invites return of actor Harvey





Gabriel Macht teases his potential return as Harvey Specter in the upcoming Suits spin off. Given Suits'Netfliix dominance in 2023, some sort of revival was always expected. Instead of simply continuing the Pearson Hardman law firm and the story of its main players, franchise creator Aaron Korsh chose to expand the universe with the launch of a brand new show set in Los Angeles . As interesting as the worldbuilding is, the possibility of seeing any familiar face in the world always sparks interest. Suits: LA.

Talk with THR In light of his reunion with co-star Patrick J. Adams for a special T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial, Macht was asked about a possible return for the Suits spin off. Previously, Adams had already expressed his desire to revisit his role as Mike Ross in the new series. Although Macht isn't as open as his desire, he keeps the door open as a reminder that characters can always return to the expanding universe. Read his full quote below:

I mean, I think it's in a world where some characters could actually come [back]. Macht and Adams recently reunited at the 75th Annual Emmys alongside

Suits

co-stars, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres.

Will Harvey return for Suits: LA?

Pearson Hardman's West Coast counterpart Suits: LA will handle entertainment legal issues. No casting list has been revealed, but the Suits The spin-off will center on a main character: Ted, who was formerly a federal prosecutor in New York. Like Harvey, something happened at his previous workplace that caused him to leave, and subsequently “reinvented itself by representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.” Another character named Erica will also work at the new law firm, although it's unclear how important her role will be.

There are several ways to bring Harvey Suits: LA, and all of them are pretty easy to do. First, Ted may have a shared history in New York, which is plausible, given that they once existed in the same space. For this reason, it is possible that Ted will call Harvey for help. Otherwise, the new company might just find a way to do business with Harvey. Since Harvey and Donna moved to Seattle to join Mike and Rachel's clinic in the Pacific Northwest, it shouldn't be difficult for either of them to make the trip to Southern California.

Related Suits spinoff takes major risk by removing original element from series The new Suits spinoff set in Los Angeles will officially air on NBC, but it presents a dicey departure from its hit parent show.

Since Macht seems to be open to the idea, it's safe to say that he'll be more than willing to step into Harvey's shoes once again and make an appearance in Suits: LA. His appearance will boost interest in the upcoming spinoff, given that he and Adams are considered the face of the franchise. Maybe NBC can put together a real Suits reunion with the return of Mike as well.

Suits follows Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who, despite never attending law school, is able to use his photographic memory to become a lawyer. The legal drama ran from 2011 to 2019 for a total of nine seasons and also starred Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman.

