Entertainment
Why Jet Li's role as Danny the Dog alongside Morgan Freeman in 2005's Unleashed didn't open Hollywood doors for the Chinese actor
All that and it was filmed in the post-industrial environs of Glasgow, with rain-ravaged factories and damp allies, without you hearing Scottish accents.
On this basis alone, Unchained It must have seemed like the perfect opportunity.
Brutal loan shark Bart (Hoskins) keeps Danny (Li) caged and collared, using him as a human attack dog to hurt people who don't want to pay.
Between missions, we see Danny leafing through a children's book, his inner life presented in pictures of the things he misses: K for Kiss, L for Love, M for Mother, P for Piano, etc.
When a mysterious gangster (Michael Jenn) sees Danny in action, he invites Bart to sign him up for an underground fight club.
Collarless, Danny kills his opponent with three rapid punches to the head and is invited to compete again another day.
As a reward, Bart offers him everything he wants, but he just asks for a piano. That's what I like about you, Danny, Bart said. One thought at a time.
During a later job at a furniture warehouse, Danny finds himself in a room full of musical instruments. Here he meets blind piano tuner Sam (Freeman), who treats him kindly.
Pianos are a lot like people, Sam purrs. You hit a person who's out of tune.
Later, when Bart is almost killed by one of his debtors (Vincent Regan), Danny is taken in by Sam and his stepdaughter, Victoria (Kerry Condon), a music student who teaches him to play.
But as a shocked Danny begins to open up and search for clues about his past, Bart comes looking for him.
Despite the fact that nearly 20 minutes pass before he utters a word and even then it's just yes, Li gives an expressive and pleasantly childish performance.
Freeman and Hoskins are excellent as usual, but they could be playing these roles in their sleep. Condon, meanwhile, does her best American accent (she's Irish) and is dressed, rather frighteningly, in suspenders and knee-high socks to make her appear younger.
While Leterriers' direction is effective, there is a nice match cut from sand pouring from a broken punching bag to the pouring rain of Glasgow, the guiding hand is Bessons.
His films often revolve around near-mute killers looking for some sort of connection, and he makes sense when it comes to sexualizing younger women.
In his thirties, Besson dated French actor Mawenn, 15, and his breakthrough hit, 1994s lonfeatured a 12-year-old girl (Natalie Portman) falling in love with her middle-aged protector (Jean Reno).
In the years since, he has been accused of much worse, but was cleared of rape charges in June 2023. Yet Barts' line, Get em young and the possibilities are infinite, resonates for all the wrong reasons.
Although fight scenes are rare, when they do occur, they show off Yuens' character-driven kinetics.
At first, Danny fights like an animal, Li told IGN. We therefore see him tearing out clumps of hair and smashing heads into the concrete, very far from the elegant wuxia with which Yuen made his name.
But when he grows up and understands a little about life and his character, he takes control of his body and knows that he doesn't want to hurt people.
If the finished film is more mongrel than thoroughbred, that's perfectly fine, but it garnered decent reviews and grossed a respectable $50 million worldwide. Although Li was rightly praised for his performance, it didn't give him many opportunities to branch out into Western cinema.
The truth is, he says, whether the studio is in Asia or America, it's a business and they're watching you. [and] they see that you're already proving that you can make action movies, and you just make action movies and keep going, keep going.
In other words, be a good boy or else.
|
