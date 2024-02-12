Entertainment
CHRIS FOY: Rugby is now reduced to an algorithm with entertainment driven out of town. It's time to ditch the data
How about this for thin margins. England won two matches, by a total of five points, to prepare for a possible Six Nations title shot. Wales have lost twice, by a total of three points, and are behind.
After all the pre-match talk of Twickenham's transformation, there was a familiar tension in the air on Saturday as the home side recovered from a 14-5 deficit to take the spoils.
But in doing so, they have already matched their number of wins in each of the last three league campaigns. So now there is a glorious opportunity to secure progress this year.
England will have to be better though. Much better.
There is a bigger problem here that England is part of and which poses a threat to the popularity of the sport.
It's that time of year when the Six Nations serves as a showcase for the oval ball, but what the casual spectator sees too often is a complex and wary game. It's become a scientific equation about weed. All the data and analysis leads to kick tennis and an aerial battle that more closely resembles Gaelic football. Any quarrel elicits sneering retorts from those whose job it is to turn rugby into a glorified algorithm.
When this degenerates into a back-and-forth quest to force errors into the “good areas”, the laptop brigade can produce numbers to prove why this is a smart approach, while entertainment is driven out of the picture. city and the viewers turn off.
England started brightly and with clear intent. But when they encountered difficulties, the default solution was to tighten their efforts to solve the problems. It worked, so it was justified, but it won't be enough against the top teams – and it will increase the gap between what is considered the path to success and what the public wants to see.
Meanwhile, there is a sense of deja vu that another 'journey' is underway where England and other international teams must spend months and years learning to play proper test rugby together, fluid and efficient.
While it is still an educational process, the sport is simply too complicated for its own good.
Next, England face Scotland – fueled by burning injustice – at Murrayfield and they haven't beaten them since 2020. In fact, they have just one win against their northern neighbors in the last six meetings . Next come Ireland and France, the European superpowers. Splint, splint
On Saturday's evidence, Steve Borthwick's team could find themselves horribly outmatched, but they are at least showing a practical knack for solving problems. They recovered from a 10-0 defeat to beat Italy in Rome and now they have rallied and taken the upper hand after Wales gave them the lead in the first half of this clash of the second round.
Adaptation on the pitch was a major failing for England in the past, but this has been corrected. George Ford overcame the shock of having a first-half conversion denied to take control and engineer the hosts' comeback.
His late 50-22 spot kick was the rabbit out of a hat moment that paved the way for the winning penalty and Ford's tactical authority was the reason he played the full 80 and Fin Smith was left on the bench, with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.
With Wales chasing a decisive score, England's new hyper-aggressive defense – which had once again been exposed – repelled them superbly, pushing forward without the ball to close out the victory.
But after talking about sticking to that Felix Jones formula, they also haven't stuck to the expansive new plan of attack. They won by going back to kicking and pressing. But it worked, what next? Will they return to pragmatism from the start or trust their creative instincts to flourish in Edinburgh? At least Fraser Dingwall's crucial second-half try came from a classy assist from Elliot Daly down the left.
Ben Earl was a magnificent try-scoring asset at number 8, but there was further evidence that England needed more punch. They can't beat the top teams without that gainline push, so Manu Tuilagi's return to full form comes at just the right time. Then come Scotland with Sione Tuipulotu, then Ireland with Bundee Aki and France with Jonathan Danty. The musculature of the midfielder is essential.
What about Wales? It was a near miss for such a young and raw team. Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell was the best player on the pitch and once again showed why he must be considered an early favorite to be the Lions' open team in Australia next summer. Rio Dyer was brilliant and menacing and how good it was to see George North thunder through contact with goal again, just as he did early in his career.
Warren Gatland could build a competitive Welsh team from fresh air, which is pretty much the conjurer's task he has to perform given the regions' perennial domestic turmoil and struggles.
The way he continues to dig through the rubble and assemble a team capable of punching above its weight is a tribute to his coaching instincts. But the Welsh will next travel to Dublin, facing a third consecutive defeat and another disappointing campaign.
They are in transition mode and given what he has to work with, Gatland can be excused calls for patience. His mantra of building for the future is vindicated when he has to deploy novices with virtually no experience of senior rugby, relying on their work ethic and commitment to learning quickly.
England are theoretically in contention for the title, but there is a gulf between them and the smooth and consistent Irish, even if Borthwick's men have the courage to fight almighty at Twickenham earlier this month next time to ensure that another Green Slam is not a formality.
That quest will be bolstered by the presence of Tuilagi, possibly Ollie Lawrence and George Martin, to add vital influence. England have shown class, but they need first-line momentum as well as lateral ambition.
