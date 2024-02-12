From rags to riches: Hollywood star Duane Henry hopes his odds-defying journey will inspire others in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A homeless man became a Hollywood celebrity.

It's not a script.

As you will discover, this is real life.

From rags to riches, Hollywood celebrity Duane Henry is known for his mesmerizing performances on hit TV shows like NCIS.

I have been passionate about cinema and television since I was young. It was always my goal to stay in England for 10 years and then move to America after those 10 years, no matter what, so… it was just part of the plan to move to Hollywood. “, said Henry.

Born in 1985, Henry entered the entertainment industry at a very young age.

The British actor has quickly become a rising star who has captured the hearts of audiences around the world.

I am drunk on audacity more than anything. I just have a vision and a mission and…I say why not rather than why,” Henry said.

But behind this charismatic pioneer lies a journey filled with twists and turns… and ultimately triumph.

Henry was homeless for a while and says his upbringing in Birmingham, England… was difficult.

I was couch surfing and people assumed you weren't homeless, it was one of those things you didn't wear a label, so they assumed I was just fine and that wasn't it. was not the case. I would stay up with another friend or, like I said, rent from a U-Haul. hahaha, I crashed into a U-Haul and like I said, I crashed into a gym,” Henry said.

Since moving to Los Angeles, the actor has defied the odds, transforming his life from mere livelihood to successful star.

Regional Advancement Director Jack Lorenz of DignityMoves, a nonprofit focused on helping Santa Barbara's homeless, believes Henry's story is more the rule than the exception.

Almost 45 percent of all our residents go to work, it's a very small percentage of the people you see who are so unstable, so when someone like Duane stands up and says it was me, it profoundly changes the conversation,” Lorenz said.

Henry is a big supporter of DignityMoves and is even considering moving from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara.

Global advocacy for the homeless is extremely important. It really takes someone like Duane who has lived experience and arrived in what we consider to be the most prosperous place in the world, which is Hollywood, and if he can make the connection between living on the streets and becoming a Hollywood celebrity, he is incredibly grateful. a very powerful tool for all of us,” Lorenz said.

Henry hopes his influence will shine a light on solutions and ultimately change people's lives.

So when someone like Duane shares these intimate stories, you connect the dots and you make it more personal, it's almost like, 'But for the grace of God, I'm leaving,'” Lorenz said.

As Henry becomes a force in front of the camera, the homeless advocate wants to help those in need right in our own backyard.

Once I met Dan and he told me his story, I knew we had a great person who would really support our work and he goes out of his way to make sure not only people know his story , but also that they know how we help those who can't help themselves right now,” Lorenz said.

That's why I'm here…I'm here to help them and let them know. hey, I've been where you are and you're not alone in this situation, no matter where I am, what I do in my life, I'll always be here to help you,” Henry said.

Henry hopes his message can inspire others not to give up and write their own Hollywood ending.