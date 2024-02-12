Mithun Chakraborty 'stable', says hospital: he will undergo tests | Bollywood





Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty's health condition has improved and he is “fairly stable”. News agency PTI reported an official on Sunday. Mithun, 73, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after complaining of severe chest pain, the report said. (Also read | Mithun Chakraborty talks to doctor, meets West Bengal BJP chief. Watch the first video from Kolkata Hospital) Mithun Chakraborty in a Calcutta hospital. Mithun health update “He is recovering well, he is fully conscious, well oriented, active and has been on a gentle diet. He will undergo certain investigations before his discharge,” the medical facility official told PTI. The actor has already undergone an MRI, as well as other medical tests at the hospital. Discover the rich history of Delhi through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate now Video of Mithun from the hospital On Sunday, news agency ANI shared a video of the actor in the hospital. In the clip, Mithun was sitting on his bed in the hospital room. The doctor told him in Hindi, “Ab theek hai, saline chal raha hai, paani aap adequate peerahe hai. Bas peete rahiye (Now it's okay, the drip continues, you drink enough water, continue to drink…” Mithun then pointed to his feet and said something. West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar also met Mithun on Sunday. Mithun had an ischemic stroke (stroke) Recently, the hospital said in an official statement that Mithun was diagnosed with ischemic stroke (stroke) of the brain. The statement said the actor was taken to hospital with complaints of weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. The official statement said, “Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the emergency department of Apollo Multispecialty Hospitals, Kolkata at around 9:40 am with complaints of weakness in right upper and lower limbs.” It also read: “Necessary laboratory and radiological tests were performed, including an MRI of the brain. He was diagnosed with an ischemic stroke (stroke) of the brain. Currently, he is fully conscious, well oriented and consumed soft drinks.Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-doctor, a cardiologist and a gastroenterologist. About Mithun Mithun was recently named the recipient of the Padma Bhushan Awardees 2024. The actor started his career with the film Mrigayaa directed by Mrinal Sen, which won him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Ghar Ek Mandir, Jallad and Pyaar Jhukta Nahin are some of his other popular films. Mithun joined the BJP party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on March 7, 2021. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

