Actor Mithun Chakraborty's health improving and he will be discharged soon, says hospital

The health condition of actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty has improved, the hospital said in an official statement.

According to Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals in Kolkata, where Chakraborty was admitted on Saturday, the BJP leader has been on a gentle diet and will be discharged soon.

“He is recovering well, he is fully conscious, well oriented, active and has been following a gentle diet. He will undergo some investigations before his discharge,” said the head of the medical establishment.

Chakraborty, 73, was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday after complaining of severe chest pain.

The popular actor has already undergone an MRI scan, as well as other medical tests at the hospital.

The veteran actor developed speech difficulties and the movement of his right hand was affected.

Chakraborty was moved from the intensive care unit to a cabin for further treatment.

The hospital said Mithun was diagnosed with ischemic stroke (stroke) of the brain.

Chakraborty, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country's third highest civilian honour, has acted in around 350 films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri and Tamil.

Fondly called Mithun Da by his fans, the actor started his career with the film 'Mrigayaa' directed by Mrinal Sen, which won him the National Film Award for Best Actor. “Disco Dancer”, “Agneepath”, “Ghar Ek Mandir”, “Jallad” and “Pyaar Jhukta Nahin” are some of his other popular films.

Chakraborty joined the BJP party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 7, 2021.

About ischemic strokes

Cerebrovascular ischemic stroke is a medical emergency. This health problem occurs when blood vessels in the brain become narrowed or blocked due to blood clots or other debris circulating in the bloodstream, most often from the heart. Additionally, it leads to decreased blood flow to the brain, causing an ischemic stroke, Dr Sachin Goel, consultant brain and spine surgeon at Marengo Asia Hospitals, told Mint.

Some of the main symptoms of ischemic stroke are slurred speech, confusion, misunderstanding of speech, difficulty swallowing, numbness, weakness or paralysis of the face, arm or arm. in one leg, suddenly blurred or blackened vision in one or both eyes, severe vision. headache accompanied by vomiting, dizziness and difficulty walking (stumbling or losing balance or coordination).

Published: February 12, 2024, 09:22 IST

