Bollywood Star Varun Dhawan Has EPIC Reaction to The Rock's Turn After 21 Years
The Rock's heel turn received a response from none other than Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who has been a huge WWE fan since he was a child.
At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event, The Great One turned heel after 21 years and slapped Cody Rhodes after the latter disrespected The Bloodline. He recently shared a lengthy Instagram post taking a massive photo from The American Nightmare.
The post received tons of responses, with comments from Bollywood star Varun Dhawan as well. Dhawan noted that Heel Rock was the reason he became a fan of Dwayne Johnson in the first place. Dhawan then highlighted how Johnson began taking over WWE after joining The Nation of Domination.
What exactly did The Rock say in his profanity-laden Instagram post?
The Rock is leaving no stone unturned to establish himself as a top heel once again. He directed his slap at Cody Rhodes in his Instagram post and didn't mince his words at all.
“I was born into this crazy world and I love every second of it. It's been decades since professional wrestling was this vibrant for WRESTLEMANIA and it became a rare air that everyone breathed, and it's truly cool and exciting for us, as wrestlers, our company and most importantly – all our fans. Your hero got laid and he soon found out what happens when you talk about our family with disrespect. The lines are crossed and blurred – bring it on. We don't follow the brand for anyone. The road to Wrestlemania begins”
Varun Dhawan, like many other Johnson fans, is excited to see what Rock has in store for the WWE Universe on the road to WrestleMania XL. The former WWE Champion will certainly play a major role at the Show of Shows.
Leave your reactions to Dhawan's comment on The Rock's post!
The WWE Superstar requested his release BEFORE he was released. More details HERE
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos