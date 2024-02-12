Bollywood Star Varun Dhawan Has EPIC Reaction to The Rock's Turn After 21 Years

The Rock's heel turn received a response from none other than Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who has been a huge WWE fan since he was a child.

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event, The Great One turned heel after 21 years and slapped Cody Rhodes after the latter disrespected The Bloodline. He recently shared a lengthy Instagram post taking a massive photo from The American Nightmare.

The post received tons of responses, with comments from Bollywood star Varun Dhawan as well. Dhawan noted that Heel Rock was the reason he became a fan of Dwayne Johnson in the first place. Dhawan then highlighted how Johnson began taking over WWE after joining The Nation of Domination.

What exactly did The Rock say in his profanity-laden Instagram post?

The Rock is leaving no stone unturned to establish himself as a top heel once again. He directed his slap at Cody Rhodes in his Instagram post and didn't mince his words at all.

Find out what he wrote:

“I was born into this crazy world and I love every second of it. It's been decades since professional wrestling was this vibrant for WRESTLEMANIA and it became a rare air that everyone breathed, and it's truly cool and exciting for us, as wrestlers, our company and most importantly – all our fans. Your hero got laid and he soon found out what happens when you talk about our family with disrespect. The lines are crossed and blurred – bring it on. We don't follow the brand for anyone. The road to Wrestlemania begins”

Varun Dhawan, like many other Johnson fans, is excited to see what Rock has in store for the WWE Universe on the road to WrestleMania XL. The former WWE Champion will certainly play a major role at the Show of Shows.

