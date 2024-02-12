Priyanka Chopra keeps promise to little Jonas Brothers fan, writes relative Nick Jonas You have such a loving wife. Watch | Bollywood News





ActressPriyanka Choprahas a huge fan following around the world. It seems like she knows exactly how to win the hearts of her fans again and again. Recently, the actress' gesture for a little fan atJonas BrothersThe concert left many netizens rooting for the Desi Girl. A video of Priyanka surfaced online where she was called by a young girl who appeared to be an avid fan of Kevin, Joe andNick Jonas.This little fan gave three bracelets to PeeCee asking her to give them to her husband and brothers. And the Baywatch actress promised she would. She kept her promise and asked the Jonas brothers to share a photo with the bracelets. This sweet gesture of Priyanka received a lot of appreciation from netizens. This little fan's parent took to social media to congratulate Priyanka on meeting her daughter and wrote, “Thank you so much Priyanka Chopra for hosting my daughters party! We are so lucky to have you here! Nick Jonas, you have such a caring and loving wife! Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse Of Her New Residence Amid Reports Of Moving From $20 Million Los Angeles Home Later, after the bangles were delivered, the parent also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared, “Thank you Priyanka Chopra for keeping your promise. She will never forget this and I will always be grateful to you for being so sweet and kind to her! You left a huge impression and once again made him love boys even more. THANKS @priyankachopra for keeping your promise. She will never forget this and I will always be grateful to you for being so sweet and kind to her! You left a huge impression on him and made him love boys even more once again. @jonasbrothers @thejonasfans_ pic.twitter.com/Y7aoz13i3N Annie (@Mmeowzilla) February 10, 2024 With these posts gaining momentum on social media, many fans praised Priyanka saying how the actress had always been very sweet and honorable. On the work front, Priyanka will star in an action thriller titled Heads Of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Returning to Bollywood, she would star in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. There are also a few other projects that are yet to be confirmed, but there's a lot going on for Priyanka on the acting front. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

