In a shameful act of capitulation to the eruption of anti-Russian hysteria, HBO has dropped actor Milo Bikovi from the hit television series. THE White Lotus over allegations that the actor supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry launched a smear campaign on X/Twitter on January 24, calling on HBO to drop the actor after the casting announcement 12 days earlier for the third season of THE White Lotus. The next season is expected to take place in Taiwan and be released in 2025.

The Ministry declaredMilo Bikovi, the Serbian actor who has supported Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, is now set to star in HBO series THE White Lotus Season 3. In scoring HBO, he added, is it acceptable for you to work with someone who supports genocide and violates international law?

The post on X also included a video that defamed Bikovi by combining segments of THE White Lotus with clips of the actor receiving a Pushkin Medal award from Vladimir Putin in 2018, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Bikovi, 36, is a Serbian-Russian actor known for his roles in Serf, Serf 2, The challenge and other successful Russian and Serbian films that have won numerous awards. The actor was born in Belgrade in 1988 and lived through (and survived) the US and NATO imperialist bombings of Serbia. In 2021, he became a naturalized Russian citizen.

In a statement, Bikovi denounced the smear campaign against him. He noted: “Today, a targeted campaign was launched against me, apparently as an external maneuver to influence decisions that could set a worrying precedent clouding the essence of artistic freedom. The result of such a narrative is the triumph of absurdity and the defeat of art.

Bikovis' statement recounted his own background and opposition to the war. I grew up in a war-torn country, he said. At the age of 11, I spent days and nights in shelters while my country and hometown were bombed. And I could never wish such devastation on anyone.

There are more and more active conflicts around the world, he continued. Everyone is different. Each one is heartbreaking. I wish they would all stop and the principles of love would prevail.

He added: “I was honored to be chosen to be part of White Lotus, a television series I hold in high regard and with colleagues I deeply respect. However, my participation is not possible for reasons beyond the realm of art and I will not comply with any narrative seeking to compromise my integrity.

I would like to thank everyone who stood by me. I wish my colleagues every success in creating the next season.

Regardless, I firmly believe that art can heal. I believe it can help humanity unite. My beliefs and dedication to art will remain unchanged.

There is no reason to doubt the sincerity of Bikovi, who had already expressed similar sentiments during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In a February 25, 2022 Instagram post, he wrote: “I know how terrible war is. We experienced a similar situation, but they cannot be compared. Each conflict has its own circumstances. And the frightening thing is that war and bloodshed on all sides remind us how far humanity is from global unity and love.

Jolene Purdy, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy in The White Lotus

While The White Lotus was strongest when satirizing the rich, series creator Mike White's shameful silence on this attack on Bikovi highlights the highly censored and self-censored atmosphere that currently reigns in Hollywood, especially among its most privileged strata who are afraid to say anything that could affect their careers.

For all the furor over Bikovi and other Russian artists, not a single American or European artist has been convicted or even questioned for any of the countless criminal wars supported by the United States over the past 30 years. Putting a sign of equality between artists and the general population, on the one hand, and the crimes and actions of their governments, on the other, is illegitimate.

Bikovi worked in Russia for over a decade in cinema and became one of the country's most popular artists. He expressed strong sympathy for Russian culture and its people. As noted, he received the Pushkin Medal in 2018 for his cinematic and cultural role. He has also worked with Oscar-winning directors like Nikita Mikhalkov, whom the EU sanctioned in 2022 after the outbreak of war.

As a result, the Ukrainian government has had a target on Bikovis for some time. In 2019, he was banned from the country on national security grounds, claiming he had filmed shows on the Crimean peninsula. Crimea was annexed by Russia following the US-backed far-right coup in 2014.

The 2014 coup in Ukraine, orchestrated by the Obama administration and major European powers, mobilized fascists to overthrow the pro-Russian government of Viktor Yanukovych, ultimately leading to a bloody civil war in Ukraine.

The Trotskyist movement, including our supporters in Ukraine and Russia, condemns the Russian government's invasion of Ukraine as a reactionary act. But the ultimate responsibility for the invasion lies with the decades-long provocations of the United States and NATO against Russia to incite it to war and seek to divide this vast country through imperialism.

Despite all their humanitarian and democratic pretensions, the American and European powers support the fascists and neo-Nazis in Ukraine. The country's corrupt president Volodymyr Zelensky, representing the interests of the Ukrainian oligarchy, has also attacked the democratic rights of workers and the left-wing opposition in the country.

The US-NATO war campaign against Russia in Ukraine has resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths in both countries, and innocent civilians have been caught up in the imperialist-backed bloodbath.

Despite all the hypocritical anti-Russian hysteria, including attacks on Russian culture, artists, athletes and more by the American ruling class and its upper-middle class toads, the Biden regime in the United States is widely despised for enabling Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza and its expansion. wars in the Middle East, Ukraine and Eurasia.

The US-NATO war against Russia in Ukraine is unpopular, both in the US and around the world, and every effort is being made to stoke war fever again. Attacks on the democratic and cultural rights of artists like Bikovi must be fought and condemned.