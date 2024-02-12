National Multicultural Festival: “Fantastic Food and Entertainment”





In four days, the National Multicultural Festivalthe largest celebration of Australia's cultural diversity, will return to Canberra: three days of food and culture, from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 February. It's going to be very exciting, Mick Sir, the ACT Minister for Multicultural Affairs said. We have put on a really great show for you. The Festival was officially launched in Civic this morning. Serbian dancers, Argentine tango dancers, Filipino cooks and a pack of Scottish terriers took the stage in the civic square for a preview of the weekend's entertainment. Minister Mick Gentleman watches Diwani Velasquez's demonstration on how to cook Filipino banana lumpia (turon). Photo: Nicolas Fuller There will be more than 80 performances on eight stages this weekend. World percussion ensemble Taikoz, Papua New Guinean R&B soul artist Ngaiire and funk hip hop creative Citizen Kay headline this year's entertainment line-up. There will be singing and dancing: from African drummers, Afghan musicians and Ukrainian poetry to Nepalese, Latin American and Eastern European dancers; cultural workshops showcasing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, the Pacific Islands, India and belly dancing; cooking demonstrations; and more. There will be fantastic food, fantastic entertainment for Canberrans and the wider jurisdiction, Mr Gentleman said. Last year's festival, the highly anticipated 25th The anniversary event and the first held since the pandemic, was the largest ever, breaking records for attendance (380,000 people) and revenue ($20.8 million), and named best community event at the Australian Events Awards. The ACT Government has invested an extra $3.3 million into the festival this year and next year, and it expects more people to come this year. The entertainment district will be lively, so come along! » said Mr. Gentleman. The festival stretches across the city, from Garema Place to Glebe Park. To help visitors, shuttles will operate outside the festival, while free public transport has been provided. For more information, visit https://www.multiculturalfestival.com.au/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://canberradaily.com.au/national-multicultural-festival-fantastic-food-and-entertainment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos