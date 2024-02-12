Usher shines during star-studded Super Bowl 2024 halftime show





By MARIA SHERMAN (AP music writer) LOS ANGELES (AP) Usher appeared at Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl halftime show, seated on a throne, joined by a marching band and a group of Vegas performers, but he remained front and center. It was an immediate confirmation of his position as the ideal halftime performer: an artist with timeless, well-known hits, masterful choreography and a devoted audience. He started with Caught Up, before moving on to U Dont Have to Call, Superstar and Love in the Club. Then Alicia Keys joined in front of a bright red piano for her song If I Aint Got You, which morphed into My Boo, with Usher losing a glove in an apparent homage to Michael Jackson, notable for a performance during the Month of black history. They said I couldn't do it, he told the crowd, dedicating the shoot to his mother. For 13 minutes during the Apple Music-sponsored halftime show, Usher brought in a number of guests, including H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon (for Turn Down for What, which became Yeah! and included an appearance from Ludacris). Over the course of three decades, the R&B superstar had an endless treasure trove of hits to mine and did so with costume changes and a rolling performance of OMG while wearing roller skates at one point, gliding between the Williams legs. His album Confessions ranks as one of the best-selling musical projects of all time and celebrated its 20th anniversary this year; Burn became a highlight of the performance. Over the past two years, Usher, 45, has made Vegas a home for his unique talents, with his sold-out residency, Usher: My Way, at Dolby Live at Park MGM, making him the perfect choice for the Sunday match. The eight-time Grammy Award winner is no stranger to the Super Bowl stage, either: He made an appearance with Black Eyed Peas frontman William.i.am in 2011. I had a chance to see a little bit of what it felt like, Usher told The Associated Press in a recent interview. In his first Super Bowl performance, he came down from the stadium ceiling to perform OMG in Arlington, Texas. Don't take these moments for granted because you only get 13, he said ahead of his 2024 performance, referring to the usually allotted runtime of 13 minutes. The hardest part is trying to figure out how to fit it all in when you have a big catalog, or a lot of records that people celebrate and love. With a doubt, he figured out exactly how to do this.

