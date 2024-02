Beyoncé announces new country album, Act II, after Super Bowl commercial

After days of speculation and online searches from fans, Beyonc used her appearance in a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday to announce that she would be releasing new music soon. In a Verizon commercial that aired shortly after halftime, Beyoncé joked with comedian Tony Hale about doing something that would break the Internet (i.e. Verizon's 5G network). She ran through some riffs, like Beyonc-AI, a Barbie-style Bar-bey, and a presidential BOTUS. Then she said: Drop the new music, before the commercial ends. A little after, Beyoncé website updated with the announcement that a new album, identified as Act II, would be released on March 29. It appears to be the second part of Beyoncé's Renaissance album project, and perhaps one with a country-rock theme, given the sound and look of two new songs, Texas Holdem And 16 cars, which quickly appeared online.

Texas Hold Em starts with a fast-paced guitar pluck and moves into a driving beat, with Beyonc rhyming Texas and Lexus and singing lines like, It's a real live boogie and a real live hoedown. On 16 Carriages, an epic ballad, guitars swell with organ percussion as Beyonc sings about returning to life after losing her innocence at a young age. The visuals for both show Beyoncé wearing cowboy hats, a feature of last year's Renaissance World Tour, and Beyoncé's continuing style signature, as well as seen last week at the Grammy Awards. As with the first Renaissance, the announcement of the new album represents a sort of change in communication for Beyoncé. She released her 2013 album, Beyonc, without warning, instantly gaining worldwide attention and sparking a craze for surprise releases in the music industry. Its follow-up, 2016's Lemonade, was teased with a Super Bowl appearance but still became an instant sensation. During the Renaissance era, Beyoncé's revelations looked more like conventional advertisements. When Beyoncé unveiled Renaissance in July 2022, she released a statement on Instagram this explained that it was simply the first part of a three-act project she had recorded during the pandemic. She called this album Act I and described it as a place to dream and escape during a scary time for the world. The album, themed around 1990s retro dance, hit No. 1 and was the centerpiece of his sold-out tour last year 580 million dollars in ticketsaccording to the specialist publication Pollstar, just behind Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Beyonc tried her hand at country music on Daddy Lessons on her 2016 album Lemonade, and a remix featured the Chicks. She teamed up with the Nashville group for a performance at the Country Music Association Awards in November, which received a mixed reception from country fans online but was vigorously defended by the singer's loyal fans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/11/arts/music/beyonce-super-bowl-act-ii-country-album.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos