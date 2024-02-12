Bollywood Chocolatier Imran Khan Recalls Hilarious Encounter With Fans: 'Oh My God, It's You…'





With each romantic comedy he starred in, Imran Khan became more and more famous, making him one of the most loved actors in Bollywood before he stopped making films. His charm was beyond limits and films like Break Ke Baad, I Hate Luv Storys and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu made him famous across the world. While Imran fondly recalled a memorable encounter with a fan, he spoke about a time when a female fan asked him to park his car. She didn't know he was famous until much later. A fan once asked Imran Khan to park his car, which he did Imran Khan in an interview told about a funny thing that happened to him in London while he was walking on the street. Imran chose to help someone who was having parallel parking problems after seeing him. While Imran was walking, he saw a car trying to parallel park again and again. A girl ran out and asked him to help her park. Imran kindly took the keys and started driving the car. Another girl got out of the passenger seat at the same time. As the Delhi Belly talked about what was happening, he laughed while talking about the funny event. Even though he was distracted, he was able to park the car. When she was finished, the girl shouted, “Thank you…Thank you…right?” After Imran said softly, “Yes,” she went and said, “Oh my God, Oh my God, it’s you.” » After his stint in Katti Batti, Imran took a break from the limelight due to a big problem in his personal life. In the same conversation with the magazine, he explained how he worked on himself and how his daughter Imara played an important role in this change. When Imran became a dad, he had to rethink his goals and strive to be the best person he could be, especially for his daughter. After realizing this, he stopped focusing on acting and started prioritizing his health and well-being. Imran Khan is active on Instagram Imran is often on Instagram, where he interacts with his loyal followers by posting fun facts and sneak peeks from his past films. There's no official word yet on her return to the big screen, but fans are eagerly awaiting news.



