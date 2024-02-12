Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora attend Neha-Angad's housewarming party. Bollywood





Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi hosted a housewarming party on Sunday evening which was attended by several celebrities. They dressed up in their best and posed for the paparazzi before making their way out. The star-studded bash saw everyone from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday to Karan Johar and Konkona Sensharma. (Also Read: Love Storiyaan Trailer: Karan Johars' Unscripted Series Celebrates Love in All Its Forms) Celebrities at the party Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda in Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi's housewarming party {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} Some of the celebrities clicked at the party were Kartik, Ananya, Karan, Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Agastya Nanda, Navya Nanda, Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Konkana and more. Rumored lovebirds Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya arrived separately in all-black and all-white outfits, respectively. Discover the rich history of Delhi through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate now About Neha and Angad {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} Neha and Angad got married in a private ceremony at a gurudwara in May 2018. In November the same year, she gave birth to a baby girl whom they named Mehr. In 2021, she gave birth to their second child, Guriq. The couple frequently shares photos of their happy married life on social media. Neha and Angad are yet to share the screen together. Upcoming work Neha made her debut in 2003 with the Telugu film Ninne Istapaddanu. She made a foray into Hindi the same year with Qayamat: City Under Threat. Over the years, she has acted in films like Julie, Garam Masala, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Dus Kahaniyaan and Singh is Kinng. She took a break after marriage and starred in the short film Devi in ​​2020. In 2021, she starred in Sanak and in 2022, she starred in A Thursday. She also worked as a gang leader in the reality TV show MTV Roadies. {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} Angad made his debut in 2004 with Kaya Taran and has since starred in films like Pink, Ungli, Dear Zindagi and Zoya Factor. In 2023, he was seen in Lust Stories 2 and Ghoomer, besides making his Telugu debut with Hi Nanna. He played Mrunal Thakur's fiancé in the film and his performance was well received. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dedicated professionals who write about film and television in all their dynamism. Expect views, reviews and news.

