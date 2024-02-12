Jon Stewart on Why He Returned to 'The Daily Show': 'It's Not Just the Election'

Jon Stewart will make his highly anticipated return to The Daily Show Monday night, a weekly hosting gig he'll continue through the November election.

The comedian hasn't said much publicly about what drew him to basic cable nearly a decade after saying goodbye to The Daily Show in 2015. But ahead of his return to Comedy Central, Stewart sits with The Daily Show podcast: Ears edition to talk about what kept him coming back to work and how much has changed in the intervening years, from the transformation of the media landscape and the existential threat of artificial intelligence to the improvement in the quality of the provision of snacks in the Daily Show offices.

The Times has the full episode of the podcast exclusively; it will be widely available on Monday.

In a conversation with showrunner and executive producer Jen Flanz and writer/co-executive producer Zhubin Parang, Stewart said his decision to return to Comedy Central was driven by more than just the presidential election and the likely rematch between President Biden and former President Trump.

If you want to be present in this world, you have to be present in this conversation and you have to be as relentless and tenacious as the counter-narrative that is forming. Much of the information we see today is weaponized…and it continues to make exponential progress, says Stewart, who will also serve as executive producer of The Daily Show through 2025, and potentially beyond. It's not just about elections. It's AI. This is how we have militarized all our conflicts. This all ties into a larger idea, which is that the form of government that we love so much is an analog form, I don't want to say a dinosaur, but it is analog and the world is now moving at an increasingly digital pace. more infinite and, reconciling those two things, I think, is the challenge of the moment for people.

Stewart succeeded Craig Kilborn as host of The Daily Show in 1999 and transformed the original late-night show into a destination for incisive media criticism and political satire. His Apple TV+ show The Problem With Jon Stewart premiered in 2021 and was canceled last fall, reportedly due to creative tensions with Apple.

In Ears Edition, Stewart tells Flanz and Parang that he feels compelled to stay in the conversation in order to combat the effects of artificial intelligence and other bad actors on social media.

I'm excited to be with you guys and the best Fing news team again and just be part of this conversation because I think you need to record your thoughts and complaints so they can be referenced, says -it, as a way to thwart the AI. , which he called an information laundering system, a vacuum that takes all human information and then spits it out in reconstituted form.

If you want the world of the future to be informed by what you think is the good part of the present, he says. You have to sign up, you have to stream it.

The Daily Show has not had a permanent host since Stewart's successor, Trevor Noah, signed on in late 2022. The late-night show won an Emmy for talk series last month, scoring a win in a category that had long been dominated by another series. from a Daily Show veteran, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. Stewart's surprise return could help Comedy Central solidify one of its flagship programs after a long transition period.

In the podcast episode, Stewart also reflects on the changes in the media landscape since he left his hosting job nearly a decade ago, particularly how social media has become an accelerator of conspiracies, disinformation and hate speech.

Compared to when he hosted The Daily Show, the situation is much more dire, he says, but at least none of these social media entities have monetized the idea and encouraged misinformation, because it would be really, really dangerous. I'm really happy that they are fighting so vigorously.

Clearly, while much has changed over the past decade, Stewart's sense of irony remains intact.