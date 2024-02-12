EYWA: Where Bollywood's wellness aspirations meet luxury in Dubai





In an event that seamlessly blended the allure of luxury with the philosophy of health and wellness, the unveiling of EYWA Penthouses and Sky Collection apartments took Dubai by storm. This prestigious event, hosted at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, was not only a showcase of architectural genius, but a testament to the future of luxury living. Presented by R.evolution, a renowned European real estate developer, and honored by the presence of Million Dollar Listing stars Josh and Matt Altman, the unveiling was a celebration of innovation, wellness and unprecedented luxury. The Altman brothers, known for their dynamic presence and record-breaking performance in the luxury real estate market, brought their expertise and charisma to the event, which was attended by more than a thousand guests including celebrities , investors and real estate brokers. This was not just an unveiling; it was a grand declaration of a new era in luxury living, with EYWA at its helm. EYWA is not just another luxury residential development in the coveted Dubai landscape. This is a groundbreaking project that combines the opulence expected of Dubai's high-end properties with a strong focus on health and wellness. With 46 meticulously designed apartments and two penthouses spread across 19 floors, EYWA is designed to foster not only a sense of luxury, but also harmony and community well-being. Each residence, offering configurations of two to five bedrooms, offers panoramic views of the Dubai Canal, Downtown Dubai and the iconic Burj Khalifa, encapsulating the essence of luxury living in Dubai. The connection between Bollywood and Dubai's luxury real estate market is well-known, with many celebrities considering the city as their second home. The unveiling of EYWA hints at the emergence of a new favorite among Bollywood's health-conscious elites. The project's focus on wellness, coupled with its ultra-luxurious amenities, positions it as the ideal destination for those in the entertainment industry who prioritize their health and wellness as much as possible. than their career. In an industry where pressure to maintain a public image is constant, EYWA provides a sanctuary that supports a balanced lifestyle. Its strategic location along the Dubai Water Canal not only promises serene views, but also embodies the tranquility and peace often sought by those in the cutthroat world of cinema and entertainment. This makes EYWA not only a residence, but also a retreat for the who's who of Bollywood, offering them a chance to reconnect with themselves in a setting that reflects their stature while respecting their need for well-being and relaxation. privacy. The event at the Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, was more than just an unveiling; it was a celebration of a vision that combines the luxury Dubai is known for with a pioneering approach to health-conscious living. For potential residents, EYWA promises a life where wellness and luxury coexist, where the dynamism of Dubai city life meets the tranquility of a wellness retreat. It is a place where Bollywood celebrities can find solitude and serenity, without straying from the luxurious lifestyle they are accustomed to. At EYWA, the future of luxury living is reimagined: a future where the health and well-being of residents is as much a priority as the opulence of their surroundings. As Bollywood's elite look to Dubai to fulfill their luxury living needs, EYWA is ready to welcome them with open arms, offering them a blend of wellness and luxury unmatched anywhere else in the world . Published by: Aastha Sachdeva Published on: February 12, 2024

