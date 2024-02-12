Entertainment
Amy Jackson says Ed Westwick wants to become a Bollywood hero: 'He thinks Hindi films are…' | Exclusive
Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick exchanged rings in January this year.
Amy Jackson praises the way Ed Westwick asked her the question. She also explained that she never wanted to date an actor but was happy with what fate had in store for her.
Amy Jackson and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick first met at an Aston Martin event in 2021. Their romance blossomed after a coffee date where the duo was accompanied of their dogs. And in January this year, they got engaged when Ed popped the question on a bridge in Gstaad, Switzerland. Photos of the proposal where he got down on one knee, leaving Amy surprised and blown away, went viral on social media. The post also garnered a lot of love from Indian celebrities like Kiara Advani, Shruti Haasan and Sophie Choudry.
Ahead of the release of her film Crakk Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa, Amy Jackson spoke to us exclusively about her viral proposal photos with Ed. He did it so well, she exclaims. She reveals that she never wanted to be in a relationship with someone in the same industry as hers, but now she has no complaints about dating an actor. Being with Ed made such a difference. I won't stop saying I won't date an actor. But having someone who supports you and understands your work is great, says Amy, who is returning to Hindi cinema after almost eight years.
Crediting him for being a support system for her, especially when it comes to her career, the Ekk Deewana Tha actor adds, “Our work is very unusual. We were on the road and it's different every day. Our schedules are here and there and everywhere and having someone who understands that, encourages it and supports you is truly special. We understand each other, which is really nice. And that’s very important in a relationship.
Last year, Ed made a grand arrival in Mumbai to show support to his girlfriend for her Tamil film, Mission: Chapter 1 Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae. Along with Vedant Mahajan of MVM Entertainment, they organized a glamorous party in the city which was attended by several well-known Bollywood personalities like Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shetty.
Talking about his visit to Mumbai, Amy shares that he wanted to watch Hindi films during his stay. Ed and I enjoy watching films from different genres and languages. He was a producer on a few films. So we do some research on different films. When Ed came to Mumbai last year, he was keen to watch Bollywood films and most of them were my films, which is very nice. I wanted him to get a better idea of Bollywood and experience the industry,” she says.
The 32-year-old also reveals that he saw the trailer for Crakk and talks about his reaction, she tells us, we watched a few films and he loved them. He thinks Hindi films are amazing. He saw the trailer for Crakk and he was like, Wow, Bollywood knows how to do action. He wants to be an action hero in Bollywood now (laughs).
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/movies/amy-jackson-says-ed-westwick-wants-to-be-bollywood-hero-he-thinks-hindi-movies-are-exclusive-8775253.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Amy Jackson says Ed Westwick wants to become a Bollywood hero: 'He thinks Hindi films are…' | Exclusive
- Learning to innovate: How personal experience shaped my approach to technology | By Jason Benskin | Illumination | February 2024
- Jokowi orders food agency to flood market with rice – Regulations
- Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora and more dazzle at an event in Dubai. Inside Photos | Bollywood News
- Appalachian State Women's Tennis Drops Matchup vs. Virginia Tech
- Local woman offers free prom dresses to those in need
- Asian markets mixed, with most closed for holidays, after S&P 500 surpasses 5,000
- EarlyBirds: Pioneering healthcare innovation through advances in technology and collaboration
- Narendra Modis shows NSA man Doval delivered, 8 ex-navy officers released by Qatar | Latest news India
- Inside Amitabh Bachchan's stunning white temple at his Mumbai home, Jalsa | Bollywood
- Is generative AI overshadowing the tried-and-true mainstays of modern technology?
- Biden warns Israel against Rafah attack without protecting civilians | BBC News