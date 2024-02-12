Amy Jackson says Ed Westwick wants to become a Bollywood hero: 'He thinks Hindi films are…' | Exclusive

Amy Jackson and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick first met at an Aston Martin event in 2021. Their romance blossomed after a coffee date where the duo was accompanied of their dogs. And in January this year, they got engaged when Ed popped the question on a bridge in Gstaad, Switzerland. Photos of the proposal where he got down on one knee, leaving Amy surprised and blown away, went viral on social media. The post also garnered a lot of love from Indian celebrities like Kiara Advani, Shruti Haasan and Sophie Choudry.

Ahead of the release of her film Crakk Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa, Amy Jackson spoke to us exclusively about her viral proposal photos with Ed. He did it so well, she exclaims. She reveals that she never wanted to be in a relationship with someone in the same industry as hers, but now she has no complaints about dating an actor. Being with Ed made such a difference. I won't stop saying I won't date an actor. But having someone who supports you and understands your work is great, says Amy, who is returning to Hindi cinema after almost eight years.

Crediting him for being a support system for her, especially when it comes to her career, the Ekk Deewana Tha actor adds, “Our work is very unusual. We were on the road and it's different every day. Our schedules are here and there and everywhere and having someone who understands that, encourages it and supports you is truly special. We understand each other, which is really nice. And that’s very important in a relationship.

Last year, Ed made a grand arrival in Mumbai to show support to his girlfriend for her Tamil film, Mission: Chapter 1 Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae. Along with Vedant Mahajan of MVM Entertainment, they organized a glamorous party in the city which was attended by several well-known Bollywood personalities like Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shetty.

Talking about his visit to Mumbai, Amy shares that he wanted to watch Hindi films during his stay. Ed and I enjoy watching films from different genres and languages. He was a producer on a few films. So we do some research on different films. When Ed came to Mumbai last year, he was keen to watch Bollywood films and most of them were my films, which is very nice. I wanted him to get a better idea of ​​Bollywood and experience the industry,” she says.

The 32-year-old also reveals that he saw the trailer for Crakk and talks about his reaction, she tells us, we watched a few films and he loved them. He thinks Hindi films are amazing. He saw the trailer for Crakk and he was like, Wow, Bollywood knows how to do action. He wants to be an action hero in Bollywood now (laughs).