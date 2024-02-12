Entertainment
Valentine's Day 2024: 10 Romantic Bollywood Scenes You Can Recreate With Your Partner; YHJD in Jab that we met
Love is in the air as the most romantic month of the year has arrived. The party has already started with an entire week dedicated to Rose Day, Proposal Day, Chocolate Day, Hug Day and more, all leading up to Valentine's Day on February 14. It's fair to say that Bollywood is responsible for creating such high expectations when it comes to celebrating love. So, here we have compiled a list of 10 best romantic scenes from Bollywood that you can take inspiration from and recreate with your partner for Valentine's Day 2024.
Top 10 Iconic Bollywood Romantic Scenes Worth Rewatching With Your Partner This Valentine's Day
1. This young man is crazy
-
Release date: May 31, 2013
When it comes to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone sharing the screen, their chemistry is simply unmatched. This romantic tale, filled with delightful Bollywood romantic scenes, especially the unforgettable climax scene, has found a permanent place in our hearts. However, the scene where Bunny surprises Naina at her home with wine, cake and balloons to propose, followed by a gathering of friends to celebrate New Year's Eve, may not be the epitome of an ideal proposition. Nevertheless, the charm of this adorable film will never lose its shine.
2.Aashiqui 2
-
Release date: April 26, 2013
Aashiqui 2 stands out as a unique sequel and a Bollywood love story that perfectly continues the legacy established by its predecessor. The incredible romantic film, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, not only won fans over but also gave us unforgettable and iconic Bollywood romantic scenes. The mesmerizing on-screen chemistry between Aditya and Shraddha, especially when he protects her from the rain with his coat, exceeded all expectations. It's no surprise that every hopeless romantic secretly longs to recreate that enchanting moment with their partner.
3. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
-
Release date: July 15, 2011
The modern friendship-based film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara teaches that love doesn't need to be loud all the time. It’s all about finding comfort in the company of others. Taking long walks to have in-depth conversations with your partner and sleeping under the stars, isn't that what dreams are really made of?
The endearing chemistry between Laila and Arjun presents a subtle romance and captures movie moments that each wants to share with their partner.
4. I love Aaj Kal
-
Release date: July 31, 2009
Imtiaz Ali is an incredibly gifted director who has delighted fans with the sweetest love story of Love Aaj Kal. Old-fashioned silent, distant love is absolutely adorable. The way Veer and Harleen communicate with just their eyes is beyond cute. From the beautiful song Ajj Din Chadheya to the mesmerizing Thoda Thoda Pyar, the music truly captures the essence of an everlasting romance.
5. Jaane TuYa Jaane Na
-
Release date: July 4, 2008
Can we just take a moment to appreciate how adorable this romantic Bollywood scene from Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na is? You know, the one where Jai realizes he's in love with Aditi, escapes from prison, rides a horse, then runs through the airport to stop her from leaving the country? It's so dreamy! And as if that wasn't enough, he starts singing Tera Mujhse Hai Pehla Ka Naata Koia at the top of his lungs while being chased by security. Ah, the love and adoration for this most famous Bollywood romantic scene is simply amazing!
6. Jab We Met
-
Release date: October 26, 2007
Imtiaz Ali deserves another round of applause for his genius showcased in Jab We Met. The heartwarming story of Aditya and Geet, who come from completely different backgrounds, unexpectedly cross paths on a train and end up falling madly in love with each other. Undoubtedly, many famous Bollywood romantic scenes from this film have etched a permanent place in the hearts of the audience. This film beautifully shows that true love means exploring new destinations and accepting yourself. You don't think so?
7. Namastey London
-
Release date: March 23, 2007
During the golden age of Bollywood, Namastey London became a blockbuster, showcasing the mesmerizing chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. This film beautifully depicts the essence of true love. Without Jazz's true love, she wouldn't have hesitated to reconsider her decision while walking towards the altar, only to return to Arjun. Plus, the delightful antics of the girl back in London in Punjab are simply unmatched. The scene where she sits on a tractor and explores the streets of Punjab is undeniably one of the best romantic scenes in Bollywood.
8. Kal Ho Naa Ho
-
Release date: November 28, 2003
It's not too much to ask for a partner like Aman to come into your life. This story not only teaches us the value of living in the moment, but it has also inspired many famous romantic scenes in Bollywood. Everyone wants to be able to be vulnerable and authentic with their partner. The scene where Naina breaks down in front of Aman, and he comforts her, says it all.
9. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
-
Release date: October 20, 1995
One of the most famous films with iconic romantic scenes in Bollywood has to be Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge. The old school love for iconic dialogues and characters also gives us reasons to cherish him for the romantic Bollywood scenes on the train to the mustard fields. Isn't that so cute?
10. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
-
Release date: October 16, 1998
Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is about friendship and the complicated situation of a love triangle and has given us many iconic romantic scenes of Bollywood. The classic pals reunite after a long time, and something magical happens during their game of silly charades: it starts to rain! Rahul and Anjali hurriedly seek shelter in the summer house and, without saying a word, their actions speak louder than words. The romance and tension in that moment is truly the epitome of Bollywood romance.
What is your favorite scene that you would like to recreate? Don't forget to share with us in the comments section.
