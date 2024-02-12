For these Bollywood couples, love blossomed on the sets | Hindi Cinema News





Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone : Ranveer and Deepika fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013). On Bear Grylls On the show, Ranveer spoke about how he was mesmerized by Deepika's entry during their first reading at Bhansalis's house, describing her as an absolute blank vision. The couple got engaged in 2015 and kept their engagement a secret for three years before tying the knot in 2018 in Italy.

Ritual and Génélia Deshmukh: Debutants Riteish and Genelia fell in love and started dating on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003). Genelia was already a popular model and Riteish was the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. The actress admitted that she initially thought he would be arrogant and that they would never get along. At first, she initially ignored him, but later fell in love with him while filming the movie together. They married in 2012 and are now parents to their sons Riaan and Rahyl.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor: Although Saif and Kareena had worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), it was on the sets of Tashan (2008) that they fell in love. Saif made the relationship public the same year by getting Kareena's name tattooed in Hindi on his forearm. Meanwhile, the actress admitted to rejecting his proposal several times before accepting. The couple got married in 2012 and are now parents to sons Taimur and Jehangir. Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna: Akshay and Twinkle started dating on the sets of International Khiladi (1999). Twinkle admitted that she was looking for an adventure and developed an interest in Akshay, whom she described as six feet of chocolate ice cream, as a rebound from her failed relationship. The couple married in a low-key ceremony in 2001 and are parents to Aarav and Nitara.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol: Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of Hulchul (1995) after the death of the film's lead actress Divya Bharti, and Kajol made a last-minute entry in the film. Despite being a talkative person, Kajol found it difficult to get along with the introverted Ajay. However, they hit it off, started dating and got married in 1999. Today, they are parents to Nysa and Yug.

