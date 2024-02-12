Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd and Jay-Z among Super Bowl 2024 stars – The Hollywood Reporter





Several Hollywood notables and celebrities made sure not to miss 's biggest night, when the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off in Las Vegas. Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Jay-Z were among the players, coaches and thousands of fans inside Allegiant Stadium to watch Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. Swift was seen at the game with her famous friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice. She was also spotted at a club, chatting with Travis Kelce's brother and football center, Jason Kelce, as well as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Only murders in the building And Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor Rudd attended with his son, wearing a red Chiefs jersey. Jay-Z was also seen with his daughters, Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter, at the match, chatting with people and players on the sidelines. And Beyoncé was spotted sitting in a club later. As for the stars in the stands, Queen Latifah, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Luke Combs, LeBron James, Gordon Ramsay, Elon Musk, Jimmy Kimmel and Jeff Goldblum were spotted cheering on the teams. Other artists who were also present during their performance during the big championship game included Usher, who headlined the halftime show. Reba McEntire also performed the national anthem, Post Malone sang “America the Beautiful” and Andra Day performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Before taking the stage during his halftime performance, Usher said Thursday that his set would incorporate elements of his successful Las Vegas residency. “I was very conscious of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we are going in the future,” the singer said at a press conference. See photos and videos of the game's stars below. Jack Rudd and Paul Rudd Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation Jay Z Steph Chambers/Getty Images Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Rumi Carter Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Tammy Reid, Keegan-Michael Key and Elise Key Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Luc Combs Rob Carr/Getty Images Reba McEntire TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Rob Carr/Getty Images Second day Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Post Malone Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sheryl Corbeau Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Jason Kelce Steph Chambers/Getty Images Gordon Ramsay Harry Comment/Getty Images Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Queen Latifah Rob Carr/Getty Images Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Jared Leto Rob Carr/Getty Images Aitana Rinab Perez and Janelle Monáe Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Elon Musk Harry Comment/Getty Images Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez Rob Carr/Getty Images (top left to right) Jennifer Siebel Newsom and California Governor Gavin Newsom and (bottom left to right) Lady Gaga with boyfriend Michael Polansky Rob Carr/Getty Images Jeff Goldblum Rob Carr/Getty Images Lil Jon, ELLE and will.i.am Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

