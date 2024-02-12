Connect with us

PHOTOS: Super Bowl LVIII Takes Over West Hollywood's Rainbow District

Bars in West Hollywood's Rainbow District have hosted a variety of Super Bowl LVIII viewing parties along Santa Monica Boulevard, aimed at drawing big crowds for Super Bowl Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers took on the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.

Some bars went all out with balloon sculptures, giant screens, drink specials and extra entertainment, while others opted for a simpler approach, focusing solely on showing the game.

Micky's WeHo set up a giant screen on its patio for the game, complete with go-go dancers and offerings of popcorn and hot dogs. This effort was rewarded by strong participation throughout the evening.

Super Bowl LVIII in West Hollywood – Photo by Mike Pingel for WEHO TIMES
Trunks offered free pizza, while Heart WeHo had plenty of screens but saw low turnout. The Gym Bar's sports-themed decor and large flat screens provided an optimal viewing experience for guests, with chicken wings being a popular menu item. Hi Tops WeHo drew a strong turnout despite only broadcasting the game, and Mother Lode had a decent crowd. Stache created a casual atmosphere, with most customers sitting at tables watching the game.

Super Bowl LVIII in West Hollywood – Photo by Mike Pingel for WEHO TIMES

The game went into overtime, with the Kansas City Chiefs finally making history by overcoming a 10-point deficit to win their second straight Super Bowl championship, winning against the San Francisco 49ers by a score final 25-22.

The two teams were tied at 19 points each at the end of the regular game. During overtime, the 49ers' Jake Moody kicked a 27-yard field goal, briefly giving San Francisco a 22-19 lead. However, Kansas City's star quarterback Patrick Mahomes orchestrated a game-winning 1-yard touchdown pass to receiver Mecole Hardman with just 13 seconds left in the overtime period.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, celebrating the historic win alongside his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, expressed gratitude for the team's collective effort, saying, “The goal has always was to get three. But we couldn't get here without both. And have the goal on your back all year round.

