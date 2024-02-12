15 Romantic Bollywood Movies That Will Put You in the Mood for Velentine's Day

We all grew up watching and loving romantic comedies, and what better time to indulge in them than Valentine's Day? Here is a list of fifteen Bollywood romantic comedies that not only set the perfect mood for the occasion but also hold a special place in our hearts with their timeless love stories and charming characters. From the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to the heartwarming Jab We Met, these films have been a part of our lives, teaching us about love, laughter and the beauty of relationships. So let's celebrate the magic of Bollywood romance this Valentine's Day with these unforgettable classics.

Here are the 15 best Bollywood romantic comedies that set the perfect mood for Valentine's Day

1. Jab We Met

Jab We Met takes us on a whirlwind journey of self-discovery and love, with Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Aditya's (Shahid Kapoor) unforgettable escapades leaving us rooting for their unconventional romance. You can never go wrong with Jab We Met as it is one of the most loved romantic comedies!

2. You go or you don't go

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na charms us with its innocent youth and sincere friendships, as we watch Jai (Imran Khan) and Aditi (Genelia DSouza) on a roller coaster ride of emotions and budding romance that will make you very emotional. This film is also my favorite and a heartwarming film for many!

3. This young man is crazy

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, were swept away by the magic of friendship, love and adventure, as Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone) teach us to embrace the joys and sorrows of life. life with open arms. This movie will make you adore the friendship, bond and love within the circle and will surely make you cry.

4. Wake up

Wake Up Sid captures the essence of coming of age with Sid's (Ranbir Kapoor) journey of self-realization and growth, reminding us that sometimes the greatest lessons come from unexpected places. Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor have the purest chemistry and this film will surely make you emotional!

5. Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani promises to be a delightful story of love, laughter and chances, with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatts' chemistry ready to melt your heart! This is one of the latest romantic comedies that depicts modern love but also has the essence of a classic love story.

6. Ishq Vishq

Ishq Vishk is a charming romantic comedy that celebrates the innocence and complexity of first love, as Shahid Kapoors Rajiv navigates the ups and downs of young romance. Shahids character will remind you of the perfect chocolate boy and he is simply adorable.

7. Hum Tum

Hum Tum captivates us with its endearing story of love and destiny, while the unusual encounters and playful banter of Karan (Saif Ali Khan) and Rhea (Rani Mukerji) remind us that true love often comes when you put your mind to it. least expect.

8. I hate love stories

I Hate Luv Storys playfully deconstructs Bollywood romantic clichés while delivering a heartfelt love story, as Jay (Imran Khan) and Simran (Sonam Kapoor) discover that sometimes, love can be found in the most difficult places. more unexpected.

9. Dil Toh Mad Hai

Dil To Pagal Hai enchants us with its timeless story of love, friendship and destiny, as Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), Pooja (Madhuri Dixit) and Nisha (Karisma Kapoor) dance in our hearts, proving that true love knows no boundaries. This is a perfect love triangle situation that will have you on the edge of your seat.

10. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

In Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the epic love story of Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) transcends cultural barriers and captivates the imagination of audiences around the world, making it a timeless classic for everyone. ages.

11. Rab and Jodi's Children

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi celebrates the beauty of the simplicity of love and the magic of ordinary moments, as Surinder (Shah Rukh Khan) and Taani's (Anushka Sharma) unconventional journey teaches us that true love lies in love. acceptance and understanding.

12. Soch Na Tha

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ss-BL8ITkDo

Socha Na Tha surprises us with its refreshing take on arranged marriage and love at first sight, as Viren (Abhay Deol) and Aditi (Ayesha Takia) navigate the complexities of their budding relationship with humor and honesty.

13. Series

In Silsila, we are immersed in a story of love, passion and sacrifice, as Amit (Amitabh Bachchan), Shobha (Jaya Bachchan) and Chandni (Rekha) find themselves entangled in a web of emotions that tests the boundaries of societal norms and personal desires.

14. Top Si Baat

Choti Si Baat charms us with its endearing portrait of the innocence and simplicity of love, while Arun's (Amol Palekar) endearing efforts to win the heart of Prabhas (Vidya Sinha) remind us that sometimes, you just need to a little courage to find true love. .

15. 2 States

2 States brings to life the challenges and joys of cross-cultural relationships, as Krish (Arjun Kapoor) and Ananya (Alia Bhatt) navigate the complexities of family expectations and societal norms to build a future together, proving that love knows no no limits when two hearts unite. truly united.

With a lineup like this, there is no doubt that watching these iconic Bollywood romantic comedies will be an unforgettable journey through love, laughter and timeless tales that will leave your heart singing and your soul smiling. So grab some popcorn, cozy up on the couch and get ready to fall in love with the magic of Bollywood all over again!