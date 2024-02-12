Chris Hemsworth's new action film may finally break the actor's 6-year-old box office record





Summary Matthew Vaughn's upcoming action film, starring Chris Hemsworth and Sam Rockwell, could potentially break Hemsworth's personal box office record, working on a non-franchise film.

The highest-grossing Hemsworth film domestically, not tied to a big-name franchise, is 12 Strong, which grossed $45 million in the United States. This collaboration could exceed this figure.

At the worldwide box office, Hemsworth's non-franchise films have never exceeded $100 million. This project offers him an opportunity to finally take this step.



Chris Hemsworth will star in a Matthew Vaughn action film that could potentially break a personal box office record for the actor. Vaughn recently revealed in an interview with Josh Horowitz for his Happy Sad Confused podcast that he produced a “very, very, very special” film starring Chris Hemsworth and Sam Rockwell. Although the director did not give more details about it, he claimed that this film could have an impact on the genre as Kick ass had in his time. Mathew Vaughn has produced iconic action films such as

Lock, reserve and two smoking barrels,

And

To tear out

in addition to directing films such as

Kick ass

and the

King

trilogy.

Chris Hemsworth is known for his work in the action genre and, more specifically, major action franchises. His most notable role is Thor in the MCU, but he also starred in the Star Trek, Ghostbusters, Men in Black, Snow WhiteAnd Vacation franchise. Additionally, his most exciting upcoming project is his role as Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max saga. This exciting collaboration with Vaughn could not only mean a great opportunity to add a great and disruptive action film to his filmography, but it could also break a box office record while working on a non-franchise film.

Matthew Vaughn's new action film may finally break a box office record for Chris Hemsworth

Given the excitement surrounding Mathew Vaughn's new action film, if this title hits theaters, it could become a record for Chris Hemsworth, whose box office numbers are already quite astonishing. Hemsworth's box office history is impressive, averaging $200 million per film at the domestic box office (via Numbers) and four of his MCU films grossing over $400 million domestically. However, these higher numbers just below the MCU titles are tied to Hemworth's other franchise films like Star Trek, The hunter movies, ghost hunters, and others. Vaughn's new project could break his 2018 box office record by working in a non-franchise film.

12 Strong is the highest-grossing Chris Hemsworth film domestically this is not linked to a renowned franchise. The film grossed $45 million in the United States and $71 million worldwide, which is not much compared to his other films. The cabin in the woods And Red Dawntwo of his other non-franchise films, are close to that figure with $44 million and $42 million respectively, but still pale in comparison to Chris Hemsworth's other films.

Movie Release date National ticket office Avengers: Endgame April 26, 2019 $858 million Avengers: Infinity War April 27, 2018 $678 million The Avengers May 4, 2012 $623 million Avengers: Age of Ultron May 1, 2015 $459 million Thor: Love and Thunder July 8, 2022 $343 million Thor: Ragnarok November 3, 2017 $315 million Star Trek May 8, 2009 $257 million Thor: The Dark World November 8, 2013 $206 million Thor May 6, 2011 $181 million Snow White and the Hunter June 1, 2012 $155 million ghost hunters July 15, 2016 $128 million Men in Black: International June 14, 2019 80 million dollars Vacation July 29, 2015 $58 million The Hunter: Winter's War April 22, 2016 $48 million 12 Strong January 19, 2018 $45 million A non-franchise Chris Hemsworth film has never exceeded $100 million worldwide

In addition to breaking a domestic box office record, this collaboration with Matthew Vaughn could mean a new milestone for Hemsworth. Although 12 StrongT.the cabin in the woodsAnd Red Dawn are Hemsworth's most domestically successful non-franchise films, they were not as successful internationally. Rushing, Ron Howard's 2013 film about James Hunt and Niki Lauda was Hemsworth's non-franchise film closest to reaching the $100 million box office., bringing in $98 million. This new project seems to be the ideal opportunity for Chris Hemsworth to finally surpass that number outside of a big franchise blockbuster.

