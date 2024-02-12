What is the free bonus code for Hollywood in South Africa





Hollywoodbets offers several benefits to punters on their platform. And the free bonus package is the most attractive. South Africa's leading bookmaker is offering a free bonus to new users. Punters can use it to bet on over 20 sports with the best odds on the market. They can also take advantage of the live play option available on these sports. The bookmaker is licensed and regulated, which gives credibility and reliability to its customers. Below you will find your free bonus code and how to claim it. What is the bonus code? The Hollywoodbets bonus offer code is NEWBONUS and is only available to new punters who are opening their account for the first time. Once you use the code NEWBONUS, Hollywoodbets immediately qualifies you for the offer. New punters enjoy a R25 free bet bonus and a R50 free spins casino offer. This offer differs from region to region. For example, UK punters get 5 free bets once they sign up and use the promo code. How to claim your free bonus The first condition to get your free bonuses is to create an account. Registering with Hollywoodbets is simple. You just need to follow these simple steps. Step 1: Visit Hollywoodbets Open your browser and navigate to the HollywoodBets website, or download the Paris Paris app from the Playstore. Step 2: Registration Click the Register Now tab at the top of the web page. If you are using the app, select a few betting games and click sign in to register. Step 3: Registration Details Fill out the form with your information such as your name, phone and email addresses, as well as some security information. Step 4: NEWBONUS Enter the free bonus code NEWBONUS to claim the welcome offer. Step 5: Register Click Submit to register and create your Hollywoodbets account. Hollywoodbets may require more verification and legal documents to activate your account. They will add the bonus to your account once verification is complete. The bonus offer comes with terms and conditions. Read them to avoid problems when using your bonus to bet on games available at Sportsbook. Terms and conditions You have agreed to certain terms and conditions by completing the forms and claiming your account. Below are some of the terms and conditions that you need to keep in mind to avail the offer on the platform. You will receive your free bonus offer within 24 hours of verifying your account. If you still need to receive the bonus during this period, claim it from the site's promotion page.

You must wager five times with the full R25 free bet bonus before you can make a withdrawal request to your account.

After completing the wagering requirements, your document verification process must be completed and approved before any withdrawal request.

Only new customers can benefit from this bonus offer when they register and create an account with HollywoodBets.

The bonus is only available to South African punters.

You can only bet on games with a minimum odds of 0.5.

You do not need to make a deposit to get this free bet bonus.

You must use the bonus within 24 hours of receiving it.

Customers must be over 18 years old to open an account on HollywoodBets.

HollywoodBets may cancel the offer when customers violate any of these rules.

Hollywoodbets may modify the above rules without any reservation or justification. Other bonuses from HollywoodBets Bonuses Sports/Bet Type Description Football Cash Back Bonus Soccer You get cash back on your amount wagered, up to twice your original amount. For example, if you stake R1,000, you can get a cashback of R2,000, depending on your stake. Punters Challenge Horses race The Punter's Challenge is a horse racing competition where the top 20 winners receive a share of the R10,000 daily prize pool. Football Bonanza Bonanza Soccer This bonus allows you to bet on ACCA and earn up to 30% bonus on your bet slip. Refer a Friend Bonus All sports and betting types The Refer a Friend bonus allows you to earn a reward of R50 when you invite your friends to deposit R75 and above. Conclusion HollywoodBets is one of the best platforms in South Africa to get quality betting games with high odds. You should take advantage of this welcome offer to understand how the platform works and earn money by betting on multiple markets. Get the best African tech newsletters delivered to your inbox

