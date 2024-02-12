Moana 2: Moana is being prepared again in India: will Bollywood stars be part of it? Here's what we know





Moana is preparing again in India: will Bollywood stars be part of it? Here's what we know Moana is back with her second opus! Yes, Disney's beloved animated film returns to Indian shores with its much-anticipated sequel, Moana 2. Fans are already buzzing and memories of Bappi Lahiri's iconic voice work in the Hindi version of the first film linger. But the big question remains: does Moana 2 embrace the magic of Bollywood again? Bappi Lahiri's energetic rendition Shona as Tamatoa, the giant crab, has become a highlight for many Indian viewers. This added a cultural flavor that deeply touched the audience. With such a successful precedent, speculation is rife as to whether Disney will incorporate another Bollywood twist into Moana 2. Although there is no official confirmation yet, this possibility certainly sparks the imagination. Could we see another legendary singer lending their voice to a new character? Perhaps a renowned composer will create an original song with a distinctly Indian touch. Or maybe even a Bollywood star could join the cast for a one-off appearance? The possibilities are endless and fans are already adding their favorites to the mix. Needless to say, Moana resonates with Indian audiences. Moana 2 could further bridge the gap between Disney animation and the vibrant world of Indian cinema. Moana 2 is scheduled to hit theaters in India on November 27, 2024.

