Ed Westwick, Amy Jackson's Boyfriend, Wants to Become a Bollywood Hero







Amy Jackson spoke exclusively to News18 ahead of the release of her film 'Crakk: Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa' about her viral proposal photos with Ed. “He did it so well,” she exclaimed. Amy reveals that she initially didn't want to date someone in the same industry, but she no longer complains about dating an actor. “Being with Ed has made such a difference. I keep saying I wouldn't date an actor. But having someone who supports you and understands your work is great,” says Amy, who returns to Hindi films after almost eight hours. years.

Crediting him for being a support system for her, especially when it comes to her career, the Ekk Deewana Tha actor adds, “Our work is very unusual. We are on the road and it's different every day . Our schedules are here and there and everywhere, and to have someone who understands that and encourages it and supports you, it's really special. We get along well, which is really nice. And it's very important in a relationship.

Last year, Ed made a grand arrival in Mumbai to show his support for his girlfriend's Tamil film, 'Mission: Chapter 1: Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae'. Along with Vedant Mahajan of MVM Entertainment, they organized a glamorous party in the city, which was attended by several well-known Bollywood personalities like Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shetty .

Talking about his visit to Mumbai, Amy shared that he wanted to watch Hindi films during his stay. Ed and I enjoy watching films from different genres and languages. He was a producer on a few films. So we do some research on different films. When Ed came to Mumbai last year, he wanted to watch Bollywood films, and most of them were my films, which is very nice. I wanted him to get a better idea of ​​Bollywood and experience the industry.

Insider Scoop: 'Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa' Cast Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Magic in Candid Interview Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick met for the first time at an event in 2021. Their romance fulfilled after a coffee date with their dogs. In January this year, Ed proposed to Amy on a bridge in Switzerland. Photos of proposal went viral and many Indian celebrities including Kiara Advani and Shruti Haasan showed their love.

