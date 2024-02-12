Amy Jackson Reveals Her Fiancé's Reaction to Crakk Trailer; jokes 'He wants to be an action hero in Bollywood'





Amy Jackson recently left all her fans pleasantly surprised after sharing photos of a dream proposal from her boyfriend, Ed Westwick on Instagram. Known for her roles in films like Ek Deewana Tha, Singh is BlingAnd 2.0the actress is now all set to mark her comeback to Bollywood with her next film, Crack. The actress spoke in a recent interview about her relationship, her romantic proposal and her fiancé. In a conversation withNews18Praising her fiancé, sharing how he planned the proposal “so well” and also revealing that she never wanted to marry someone from the same field, Amy revealed some interesting details about her relationship with Ed Westwick, who she calls her support system. When asked about his proposal photos, Amy enthusiastically said, “He did it so well.” Amy Jackson on dating someone from the same field “Being with him made such a difference. I keep saying I won't date an actor. But having someone who supports you and understands your work is great,” Amy said, further acknowledging that ED is a support system for her, especially when it comes to her career. The actress also mentioned how their job is “very unusual” and continued: “We're on the road and it's different every day. Our schedules are here and there and everywhere and having someone who understands that, encourages it and supports you is truly special. We understand each other, which is really nice. And that’s very important in a relationship. “He wants to become an action hero in Bollywood” Meanwhile, Amy also spoke about her fiancé's habits, pointing out that he wanted to watch Hindi films during his stay in Mumbai. “He and I enjoy watching films from different genres and languages. He was a producer on a few films. So we do a little research. When Ed came to Mumbai last year, he was keen to watch Hindi films,” she shared and added that he loved Hindi films. The 32-year-old also revealed how her fiancé reacted to the trailer for his upcoming film. Crack. Mentioning that he was very happy with the trailer, Amy joked, “He said, Wow, Bollywood knows how to do action. He wants to be an action hero in Bollywood now (laughs).

