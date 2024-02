Alia looks shocked in Poacher promo video as she spends less than a day in the jungle | Bollywood

Actress Alia Bhatt is part of an awareness video for her upcoming crime series Poacher. On Instagram on Monday, Alia shared a video in which she was seen in a jungle. She was dressed in casual clothes and carrying a bag. (Also read | Alia Bhatt joins the group as executive producer of Delhi Crime director Richie Mehta's crime series Poacher.) Alia Bhatt in a still from Poacher's new promotional video. Alia appears in new promotional video In the video, a shocked Alia looked around in the jungle while the cops were investigating a poaching case. She came across a loaded rifle, bullet casings and the silhouette of the lifeless body of an elephant. She spoke in Hindi in the video: “Ashok's murder was reported at 9 am this morning. The third this month. His body was lifeless, mutilated. Ashok was only ten years old. He never saw his assassins.” Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Alia says filming video gave her chills She also said, “They might think they'll get away with it, but they won't. Just because Ashok wasn't one of us doesn't make this crime any less important. Because murder is murder. Alia captioned the post: “I spent less than a day in the jungle filming this awareness video, but it still gave me chills. Murder is murder and I can't wait for you to see the full story through the eyes of #RichieMehta and our star cast @nimisha_sajayan @roshan.matthew @dibyenduofficial.” About Poacher Written, created and directed by Richie Mehta, Poacher stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. It will have its world premiere on Prime Video on February 23. The crime drama series is based on real events. The fictionalized dramatization reveals the largest ivory poaching network in India. The story is based on a group of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police officers and good Samaritans who risked their lives in an attempt to trace this investigation. Poacher is produced by QC Entertainments Edward H Hamm Jr, Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick, in association with Suitable Pictures, Poor Mans Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. What Alia had said about being a member of Poacher Alia recently said in a statement, quoted by news agency ANI: “Poacher's impact has been deeply personal, and Richie's portrayal of the urgent problem of wildlife crime resonated strongly with me and others. the team. based on real events, which highlights the brutal crimes committed in our forests. » Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

