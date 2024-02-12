New CT spot for business that combines gastronomy, sport and entertainment





The menu is too extensive to detail, but it's worth mentioning that breakfast is available all day. A new Golf Lounge 18 opened its doors in South Windsor in The shops of Evergreen Walk. and it offers much more than golf. They are located next to the Evergreen Walk green area. The South Windsor location has 12,000 square feet of space and offers golfers the experience of playing more than 300 of the best and most famous courses from around the world, including PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida , in St. Andrews in Scotland, and the famous Pebble Beach, according to the Shops. The addition of Golf Lounge 18 is just the latest in our transformation plans to bring the best entertainment and dining options to the Shops at Evergreen Walk, Paul Brandes of Brand Street Properties said in a statement. “And with the recent openings of Whole Foods, Blue Mercury and Deka Lash, it’s an exciting time for the mall as a whole.” Paul Wilson, marketing director of Golf Lounge 18, said the company is excited to offer “experiential entertainment” where people can “play golf on some of the best courses in the world with friends and family, whatever the season. The company's release states: “Customers can join a league, take a private lesson or play 18 holes with friends and family. Memberships and season passes are available. Tee times can be booked online in advance and walk-ins are welcome. The new Golf Lounge 18 is located at 401 Evergreen Way. In terms of planning the event, the venue notes, “Not everyone has to play golf, but everyone will have fun.” Our planners will help you organize FUN competitions, tournaments and games to keep everyone in the action. Play a course or choose from the variety of games for all ages. Hours are as follows: Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

