Olympic National Park 'Perspectives' Series Continues Tuesday with Search for 'Rare Plants'





PORT ANGELES — Olympic National Park biology technician Patrick Loafman will lead participants in the upcoming Olympic National Park Perspectives winter lecture series on rare plant research. The second of the four-part series is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Port Angeles Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., and will also be hosted on Zoom. Loafman will detail his mountaintop hikes, bog walks and lake kayaks in search of the rarest plants in the Olympics. The presentation will be filled with close-up photos of plants, many of which have never been seen before, organizers said. The series, which began Jan. 9 with “The History of Skiing in Olympic National Park,” takes place in person and on Zoom once a month from January through April. Presentations are hosted by the North Olympic Library System at the Port Angeles Library. No registration necessary. The live stream can be joined using the link at NOLS.org/ONP or people can attend in person. The series is made possible through the work of Olympic National Park, the Northern Olympic Library System, Discover Your Northwest and Friends of Olympic National Park. Future The remaining 2024 calendar includes: • March 19 – Hiking trails and Olympic tales Award-winning guidebook author Craig Romano will offer a slideshow hike around the Olympic Peninsula, Grays Harbor and the Long Beach Peninsula. Drawing inspiration from his best-selling book “Day Hiking Olympic Peninsula Second Edition,” Romano will introduce the public to a wide range of Olympic Peninsula trails. He traveled more than 2,000 miles in search of the book, ranging from easy nature trails to wilderness getaways. The revised volume contains 136 hikes, many of which are not included in any other guidebook. Many hikes from the previous edition have been significantly expanded, providing even more hiking opportunities. Romano has written more than two dozen books covering the region. His “Columbia Highlands: Exploring Washington's Last Frontier” was recognized in 2010 by Washington Secretary of State Sam Reed and State Librarian Jan Walsh as a Washington Reads book for its contribution to Washington's cultural heritage. Romano has logged over 33,000 miles in Washington state alone and is an avid ultra runner, having recently completed the challenging Cuyamaca 100K adventure race. • April 9 – Bat research on the Olympic Peninsula Bats are a key part of Pacific Northwest ecosystems, but relatively little is known about how they use forest, mountain, and coastal habitats. Bats are also threatened due to the spread of a fungal pathogen called white-nose syndrome and are difficult to study because they are small, nocturnal and cryptic. In this talk, Rebecca McCaffrey, research biologist at the US Geological Survey Forest and Rangeland Ecosystem Science Center, will discuss efforts to overcome these challenges in the Pacific Northwest and present results from studies conducted in and around Olympic National Park . For more information about Olympic National Park, visit nps.gov/olym.





