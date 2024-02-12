The voice actor behind 'PEGI 18' says he was only paid 200





You may not know his name, but Richard Wells is one of the most heard voices in the world of video games – and now he's blowing up on TikTok. Wells' TikTok account, which he created last Friday, now has more than 17 million views – mostly on his first video, where he reveals himself as the voice of the video game's PEGI logos. Yes, Wells voiced the “PEGI 12” and “PEGI 18” logos that appear before video game trailers – and now he's told fans he was only paid €200 (£170) years ago to do it.

Newscast: Why is Microsoft about to release Xbox games on PlayStation?Watch on YouTube “Hello, my name is Richard Wells and I have been a professional voice actor for 40 years”, his first TikTok video begin. “I've made at least 10,000 recordings and spoken millions of words – but ironically, I'm only known for two. You won't know my face, but millions of you gamers definitely know my voice – because I'm the guy who says 'PEGI 18' on all your video games.” Wells concluded by asking viewers to interact with the video if they recognized her voice, which garnered over 2.8 million likes (and counting). “I am absolutely overwhelmed by the reaction to this video,” Wells said in a follow-up message, thanking viewers for their response. “I’m absolutely stunned.” Wells has since responded with other videos answering common viewer questions, such as how much he was paid and his thoughts on the use of AI. “A few people have asked 'do I get paid every time I say it?'” Wells said of his PEGI logos. “Well, I’d like to,” he laughed. “I actually got paid €200 in September 2009, and that's all the money I've ever made. [from it]”. In another video, Wells even excerpted his original vocal recordings from that day, with all the PEGI logos included:

“At the moment, the AI ​​is pretty awesome, but pretty scary too,” Wells continued. “It's fine for hacking work, but for anything that requires intention, emotion, emphasis… very often you hear stuff and they emphasize the wrong word. I don't have I don't intend to sell my voice to AI software, because if you want me, you'll get me.” The issue of using AI for voiceover work in video games and other media has made headlines several times over the past year. Many of the voiceover actors Eurogamer spoke to last year were strongly against its use. Last month, actors expressed concern over a “groundbreaking” SAG-AFTRA union agreement that allowed performers to “safely explore” possibilities for AI to use replicas of their voices. For now, Wells just seems happy with the answer he was given. “Thank you again for all your messages, for the 2 million Likes for this old fart,” he concluded.

