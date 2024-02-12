Gigantic Playground Welcomes Eric Soto as Partner and Senior Vice President of Themed Entertainment | Business





ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 12, 2024– Today, Gigantic Playground, a leading connected experience agency, is proud to announce the strategic appointment of Eric Soto as Partner and Senior Vice President of Themed Entertainment. Eric, a leading figure in the field of software engineering and consulting, brings over three decades of expertise, particularly in the themed entertainment niche. His arrival is expected to strengthen Gigantic Playground’s capabilities and service offerings to its esteemed customer base. This press release contains multimedia. View the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240212984079/en/ Eric Soto, partner and senior vice president of themed entertainment at Gigantic Playground (Photo: Business Wire) Throughout his career, Eric has served a wide range of clients across the United States, leaving a transformative impact in industries such as hospitality, web, retail and healthcare. His profound contributions, however, shine most particularly in the field of immersive media and thematic entertainment, a specialty that resonates deeply with the ethos of Gigantic Playground. Notably, Eric's long-standing partnership with Universal Studios Parks & Resorts has been a cornerstone in revolutionizing their interactive guest experiences. His visionary leadership seamlessly blended technology and entertainment, setting new benchmarks and enriching the guest experience at Universal Studios. Its strategic attractions control initiatives and pioneering software practices for deploying interactive technologies have been instrumental in ensuring that Universal Studios remains a beacon of innovation and wonder on the global stage. Eric's relentless pursuit of excellence is evident in his experience launching award-winning, themed, location-based entertainment attractions. Its innovative approach of merging cutting-edge software methodologies with IoT hardware solutions and robust cloud infrastructure has firmly established it as a pioneer and thought leader in the interactive attractions space. Sharing his excitement for this new role, Eric said: “Joining Gigantic Playground as a Partner and Senior Vice President of Themed Entertainment marks an exciting new chapter in my career. Themed entertainment has always been a cornerstone of my professional journey, providing a unique canvas to spread joy and create unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages. At Gigantic Playground, I look forward to leading a team of exceptionally skilled engineers and creative minds. Together, we are ready to transcend the conventional boundaries of imagination and technology, weaving magical narratives that resonate and create indelible memories. This endeavor transcends the creation of interactive experiences; it's about transforming dreams into reality, arousing wonder and creating moments that endure in the hearts of young and old alike. The inclusion of Eric Soto as director of Gigantic Playground demonstrates the agency's commitment to excellence and innovation. With his extensive knowledge and visionary approach to themed entertainment and technology, Eric's presence heralds an era of growth and pioneering breakthroughs for the agency. Gigantic Playground, part of CourtAvenue Collective, is a connected experience agency shaping the next evolution of how we connect to the world around us through experience design, software engineering, technologies emerging technologies and IoT connectivity solutions. This is an unusual team of seasoned entrepreneurs and cross-industry experts who have come together again with a bold new mission: to reinvent the way we live, work, shop and play in a new world focused on technology. Their unique offerings and approach converge digital and physical, hardware and software, AI and IoT to create next-generation interactive experiences and intelligent technology products. Gigantic works with courageous partners who seek to create the future of experience in themed entertainment, retail and commerce, smart products and digital health. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240212984079/en/ CONTACT: For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Jamie-Leigh Arakelian [email protected] 603-828-1290 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA KEYWORD INDUSTRY: TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT THEME PARKS SOFTWARE GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT OTHER TRAVEL DESTINATIONS TRAVEL CRUISE SOURCE: Gigantic Playground Copyright Business Wire 2024. PUB: 02/12/2024 09:00 a.m./DISC: 02/12/2024 08:58 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240212984079/en

