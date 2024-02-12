Brave New World Crewneck Jacket (Photos)





You wouldn't like Harrison Ford when he's angry! A new crew jacket Captain America: Brave New World teases the iconic actor's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Red Hulk. Rumors of Harrison Ford's Thaddeus Ross transforming into the Red Hulk have been circulating ever since the actor was cast in the MCU. Despite this, details about the actor's role in the film are rather scarce. However, thanks to photos of a jacket given to the cast and crew of the upcoming MCU film, it seems all but confirmed that Ford will transform into Red Goliath. Despite being one of the first comic book characters to appear in the MCU, Thaddeus Ross has only played a supporting role so far. The transformation of the character into Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World will also mark their transformation into a true blue villain. The film will also serve as the Marvel directorial debut for Harrison Ford, reprising the role from the late actor William Hurt, who first portrayed the character in the 2008 film. The Incredible Hulk. What to expect from Captain America following Plot Details Captain America: Brave New World are kept secret. Thunderbolt Ross (Harrison Ford) and The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) are set to star as the main villains in the film, currently in production for a February 2025 release. Julius Onah directs Captain America: Brave New World, based on a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. The film's cast also includes Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley and Shira Haas as Sabra, with Xosha Roquemore on board in an undisclosed role. Captain America: Brave New World is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 14, 2025. Stay tuned for the latest news regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!

